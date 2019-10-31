Woah Vicky Boasts About Beating Bhad Bhabie In Studio Fight In New Diss Track: ‘You Got It From Me’

Well that didn’t take long. Woah Vicky has already put out a diss track about her fight with Bhad Bhabie. She brags about the take down in the song ‘Went Out Bad, Bhabie.’

After the video of Woah Vicky pinning Bhad Bhabie to the ground in a recording studio went viral on Oct. 30, Vicky has released a diss track about it called “Went Out Bad, Bhabie.” In the chorus she drops: “B**ch you pulled up to a studio session in my city in Atlanta and got your ass beat the f**k up. You pulled up to see your lil man lil got it and b**ch you got it. From me.” She then says, “How you pull up and get your ass beat? Hey, get you some money” followed by laughter and a minute and a half “moment of silence” for Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. She rose to infamy at age 13 on Dr. Phil when she told her mother “Cash me outside, how bout dat” and went on to try her hand at a rap career.

Vicky, 19, explains to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how it all went down. “I was in studio with lil got it and Bhad Bhabie showed up in the recording room, started screaming and attacked me, I self defended myself and that’s really it,” she tells us. Vicky — real name Victoria Waldrip — could be seen on the video pinning the 16-year-old to a sofa while Danielle screams at her. As she was being hauled out of the studio she can he heard yelling at Vicky, “Now you won’t even let me get to you? You crazy b**ch!”

Vicky gets in some choice shots at Bhabie during her song, even mocking her age with the bars, ” I don’t like it that ain’t got sh*t to do with me, are you the only rapper with a curfew, you dropped an album you should call it truancy.” She seems to also reference Bhabie’s Dr. Phil appearance with the line, “First off f**k you b**ch you something you lame. The type to sell your mama out quick for fame.”.You can listen to the song in it’s 1:12 entirety above, but be forewarned it’s highly NSFW.