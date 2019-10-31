Triple H Reveals If Boxing Champ Tyson Fury Has A Future With WWE After Match At Crown Jewel 

All eyes are on Tyson Fury as the former heavyweight champ takes on Braun Strowman in his WWE debut at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31! We spoke with Triple H to get his full assessment of Fury and what the future could hold if his match is a success.

Triple H says Crown Jewel is just the beginning of Tyson Fury‘s journey to becoming a household name. The undefeated lineal heavyweight champion, 31, has made a name for himself in the boxing ring, having a career total 29 wins out of 30 matches, with 20 of the victories being wins by KO. Now, he’s stepping into the WWE ring for his network wrestling debut in the pay-per-view event, Crowl Jewel, which takes place in Saudi Arabia on October 31. And, Triple H — a former superstar in his own, turned the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE — is confident that Fury will captivate WWE fans from all over the world.

“This is going to continue his rise into becoming a household name. Lots of people know who Tyson Fury is and there are a lot of people that don’t… So, if Tyson can reach the fan base of the WWE, that is huge,” Triple H told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview ahead of the big event. And, if Fury’s match is a total success, he could have a future with the WWE as more than a one-time or frequent fixture.

“The door is wide open for Tyson when you are that level of entertainer,” Triple H said. “Then, if the time is right, we will see how much fun he has, so we will see.” The WWE exec also revealed that Fury’s fellow Crown Jewel participant, Cain Velasquez has a bright future with the WWE.

“He has a contract with us and he is going to be a WWE Superstar going forward,” Triple H confirmed. “Now, he has to train and be up to speed, much like what Ronda [Rousey] had to do. We are working through it all right now. See what he can handle. Work in progress.” Cain is set to take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Back to Fury, Triple H explained that his WWE debut will set the tone for fans to discover who he really is outside the boxing ring.

“This is a massive opportunity for people to get to see who Tyson Fury is. People will take his time in WWE and want to watch him when he fights in the boxing ring. So, the crossover appeal is huge!”, Triple H said. “Bringing in fans of Tyson Fury and have watched him in Top Rank and ESPN, and show those fans what WWE is about and those fans will love to see what we do. We provide so much that Tyson is totally geared for and I think when you look at Tyson, he is an entertainer. He just happens to also be one of the best boxers on the planet. This is custom made and built for all involved.”

The Crown Jewel will include the first-ever WWE women’s match in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span. WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will battle at Crown Jewel, which will also will feature Roman Reigns, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more. WWE Crown Jewel, which takes place at King Fahd International Stadium, will stream live on WWE Network at 1 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST, and the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff begins at 12 p.m. ET/7 p.m.