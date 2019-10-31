Trey Songz had some famous company with him to celebrate Halloween! The singer hung out with Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion for a holiday bash on Oct. 30.

Trey Songz, 34, was joined by some fairly well known stars for an Oct. 30 Halloween party. The “You Belong to Me” singer, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was captured on Megan Thee Stallion‘s Instagram story from the night, where the pair, along with Jordyn Woods, got together to celebrate the night before the spooky holiday. Megan filmed Jordyn, donned in her Mortal Kombat costume, as she took a sip from a glass bottle. In the next clip from Megan’s story, Trey was spotted lounging on a bed before turning to Megan and flashing the camera a smile.

Trey has been keeping a relatively low profile since becoming a new dad in May. Just after midnight on May 17, Trey took to his Instagram to share a photo of his sweet, infant son, Noah. In the pic, Noah has his eyes completely closed and is wearing a black and white bear onesie. The tiny tot looked so incredibly peaceful, as his hands were even wrapped up in the onesie’s fabric! “My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾” Trey captioned the adorable photo.

While Trey has been staying fairly private since becoming a father, his Halloween pal, Megan, has been quite busy. Days before partying with Jordyn and Trey, Megan made an appearance on Saturday Night Live for a performance with Chance The Rapper. Megan joined the “Hot Shower” rapper for his second performance of the night, in the early hours of Oct. 27. The duo stunned with a rendition of their collaboration “Handsome,” a sweet and flirty song about looking and feeling good — and both looked just that! Megan showed off her figure in a skintight patent leather pant and striped crop top.

Megan, Jordyn Woods and Trey Songz linked up for Halloween. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1GH0xeF917 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) October 31, 2019

Of course, nothing could beat Megan’s hot costume for her Halloween outing with Jordyn and Trey. Megan actually coordinated with Jordyn for their Mortal Kombat costumes and looked totally fierce. The party looked like a grand time, with all three definitely appearing in a Halloween spirit!