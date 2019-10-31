‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Transforms Into Geralt Of Rivia In Action-Packed Trailer

Your next fantasy TV obsession is definitely ‘The Witcher.’ The main trailer debuted on Oct. 31 and Henry Cavill is the perfect Geralt of Rivia.

Henry Cavill is no stranger to being a hero. He’s leaving Superman behind and embracing the universe of The Witcher. The British actor is taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher who hunts monsters for a price. The new trailer, filled with incredible fight scenes, first debuted at the Lucca Comics and Games convention in Lucca, Italy. “They say witchers can’t feel human emotion. What do you believe in?” Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) asks Geralt. He replies, “Evil is evil. Lesser. Greater. Middling. It’s all the same.”

“Princess Cirilla is your destiny,” Geralt is told. “I can’t protect her,” he says. Ciri (Freya Allan) is on a quest of her own to find Geralt. At the end of the trailer, Geralt is also told that he has the ability to unleash “true calamity upon us all.” You know what’s a blessing, though? Seeing Henry Cavill shirtless. Thanks, The Witcher.

Netflix’s synopsis for the series reads: “Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.”

The series also stars Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss. All 8 episodes of The Witcher will premiere Dec. 20 on Netflix.