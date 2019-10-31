Who Wore It Better?
Shawn Mendes Vs Finn Wolfhard: Which Babyface Pulled Off The Best Mustache Look For Halloween?

We’ve got a mustache-off on our hands! Shawn Mendes and Finn Wolfhard both rocked some faux facial hair for this year’s Halloween, but who wore it better?

It was only a matter of time before we had to ask ourselves which of our favorite celebs wore the same costume better than the other. But we never expected to have to choose between mustaches! That’s right, both Shawn Mendes, 21, and Finn Wolfhard, 16, sported some faux facial hair this Halloween and their looks were totally different — making this a tough one to call. The “Lost In Japan” singer and Stranger Things actor took to their respective social media accounts to show off their Halloween looks. Finn channeled an iconic look from a classic teen comedy, while Shawn went full ’80s in his full ensemble.

So, let’s start with Finn. The 16-year-old sported a fake mustache that totally covered up his top lip. The light brown coloration didn’t exactly match the dark, black tone of his curly locks, but Finn was going for a wholly different character than anything he’s played before. Posting the mirror selfie of his getup on Oct. 31, Finn captioned the post with three simple, but iconic, words: “Alright alright alright,” the caption read. The line is from the 1993 film Dazed and Confused and was spoken by a young Matthew McConaughey. Finn even got some of the minor details of the costume down, including one of the sleeves of his white T-shirt being rolled up, while the other was left undone.

Shawn, though, kept his look very put together. The “In My Blood” singer donned an 80’s inspired windbreaker with bold colors, including green, purple, and red. Shawn kept his mouth wide open for the snap, donning a bandana around his head and a Freddie Mercury-esque mustache. “80’s baby,” Shawn began the caption to his Tweeted photo from Oct. 31. “Happy Halloween!!!!! Melbourne thank you for an incredible 3 shows. You are a wonderful place,” he concluded, with a slew of black and red hearts strewn throughout his message.

Finn and Shawn were definitely going for completely different looks, characters and inspirations for their Halloween ensembles. We know it’s going to be difficult to choose, but we mustache you a question. Who do you think donned the best fake mustache for Halloween?