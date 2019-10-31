See Pics
Royalty Brown, 5, Dresses As The Sweetest Cruella De Vil For Halloween — Pics

Royalty Brown totally rocked her Cruella de Vil Halloween costume this year, and we’ve got the pics to prove it!

Whoever thought Cruella de Vil couldn’t be precious and adorable clearly hasn’t seen Royalty Brown, 5, in her Halloween getup! The tiny tot was Halloween ready in her cute costume for the big day, donning a two-toned black and white puffy, tutu-like skirt and black sequin top. Royalty added white, knee-high socks and red flats, long red satin gloves, and a dalmation print shawl which she wore around her shoulders to complete her Disney villain look. 

The little cutie pie was all smiles as she posed for the camera, showing off her gorgeous pearly whites, red lipstick, and black and grey hair. We don’t think we’ve ever seen a more precious Cruella de Vil! In an Instagram video posted to her account, Royalty is seen giggling and laughing as puts on a show for the camera. Someone get this kid a role in a Disney movie, stat!

Fans couldn’t get enough of Royalty’s cute costume and rushed to the comments section of her Instagram pic to show their approval of the miniature version of Cruella. “You’re so beautiful like Cruella De Vil🥰🥰🥰 Happy halloween RoRo🐐 🎃,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Haha but u still looks like princess. Love U sooo much 👸😇❤️,” and another said, “Okayyy beauty I see you boo 😍😂😘.” 

Cruella De Vil 🎃 👻 #2019

Royalty has had quite the month for such a youngster! On Oct. 22, she and her friends chowed down on some pizza during a fun night with her gal pals, and on Oct. 18, the 5-year-old daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman had fans everywhere cooing over how adorable her kindergarten school picture was. Royalty is on a roll!