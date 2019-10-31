Rihanna Rocks Sexy Black Savage x Fenty Lingerie To Promote New Holiday Collection

Rihanna looked unbelievably sexy when she showed off her curvy figure in sexy black lingerie for her new Savage x Fenty holiday collection!

Rihanna, 31, looks sexier than ever in a new photo she posted of herself wearing black lingerie from her latest Savage x Fenty holiday collection. The singer is pictured lying upside down on a pink velvet chaise lounge wearing a super low-cut scoop neckline black bra that showed off major cleavage. She paired the bra with high-waisted black underwear and a pair of sheer tights that read Savage x Fenty in script on the side of her leg. She topped her sexy look off with a pair of sky-high black patent leather pumps, layered diamond necklaces, and gorgeous glam. For her hair, she opted for a super voluminous bouffant updo with her bangs hanging in front of her face. A shimmery pearl shadow and a glossy pink lip completed her look.

RiRi posted the photo with the caption, “This holiday season, ya girl is comin’ all the way through! I’m sharing my very own stylist with you so you BETTER. GET. READY. I brought on Jahleel Weaver to create THREE Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Boxes – one for each of your Savage moods. They drop 11/1 at MIDNIGHT EST only on savagex.com/jahleel. #UXTRA.”

Rihanna is always rocking some sort of sexy pieces from her lingerie collection and this look may just be our favorite one yet. Aside from this holiday look, her last post in her own lingerie, pictured her lying on her stomach on top of silk sheets wearing a black bra and a pair of black lace sheer underwear which was completely see-through, revealing her bare behind.

Every time a new Savage x Fenty drop happens, Rihanna always manages to make the collection look sexy and we cannot wait to see the other new pieces in the line!