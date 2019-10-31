WWE’s Natalya Admits She ‘Respects’ Lacey Evans Ahead Of History-Making Crown Jewel Match

Natalya Neidhart is wrestling Lacey Evans in the first EVER women’s WWE match in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31, and she dished to us EXCLUSIVELY about why she ‘respects’ her opponent, even though she originally ‘got on her nerves.’

Natayla Neidhart and Lacey Evans will make history by fighting in the first ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia during WWE’s Crown Jewel on Oct. 31. The ladies were separated by the WWE Draft earlier this month, with Natalya performing under the Raw brand and Lacey now performing for SmackDown. However, they’ll have a chance to face each other again at Crown Jewel! Before the match was even announced, we caught up with Natalya, and she talked all about her now-opponent.

“I really liked working with her,” Natalya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I will probably regret saying this *laughs* but she really got on my nerves. There’s a lot of things that happen on Total Divas this season where you start working with someone and they drive you crazy, and I want to be kept away from all of them. Then, all of a sudden, they kind of grow on you and earn your respect. It’s funny, we had a Last Woman Standing match and it really pushed me to the limits. In that match, she grew on me.”

Natalya first signed a WWE contract in 2007, so she’s been in the industry for quite awhile. However, she still has a lot of goals when it comes to her career. “I want to tag with Charlotte Flair more,” she admitted. “I think Charlotte and I would be an unstoppable force and we could win all the tag team championships. Her and Becky [Lynch] are not gelling. I would also love to work with Liv Morgan. She’s one of the most underrated women in the WWE. She’s so athletic and so willing to do what it takes to rise to the top of the WWE. And I haven’t won the Raw Women’s Championship or the Women’s Tag Team Championship. I need to feud with Asuka or Kairi. There are so many things I want to do. I want to work with the women of NXT — there are so many girls I want to work with and so many matches I want to have. I want to main event WrestleMania. I want to get Total Divas to 20 seasons. I want it all!”

For now, Natalya has a lot to focus on with Crown Jewel. The massive event will also feature a 10-man tag team match, nine-team tag turmoil match and 20 man Battle Royale. Other matches include Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury, Seth Rollins vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Masoor vs. Cesaro and AJ Styles vs. the winner of the Battle Royale.