Mario Lopez’s Kids Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, And Santino, 3 Mos, Dress As ‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast For Halloween

Well this looks familiar! Mario Lopez dressed his three children for Halloween in characters from a show that shot him to superstardom thirty years ago.

Back to Bayside we go! Mario Lopez, 46, posted a series of Instagram photos on Oct. 31 of his kids Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 3 Mos, dressed as cast members from his classic series Saved by the Bell. His only daughter showed off her best school spirit as cheerleader Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Amber Thiessen, 45) while his eldest son worked it out as leading man Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 45). Santino, on the other hand, looked as cute as can be in his wrestling-inspired onesie that Mario wore often as his character A.C. Slater on the popular early 90’s program. Fans were impressed, with Hilaria Baldwin, 35, calling the Halloween photo set “epic” in the comments section.

The hunky personality wasn’t done just yet with his children’s sheer adorableness on Halloween. He posted two separate Instagram boomerangs of Gia and Dominic totally acting the part of one of the biggest on again-off again couples in television history! Mario also shared photos of them posing back to back with each displaying a big grin for their fun festivities. “Saved By The Bell the reboot!” he captioned the entire set of nostalgia-based snaps.

Let’s not forget about the family’s cutie pie pup! Mario made sure to include their pug Artie in the first Instagram snap, where his dog wore a Chameleon costume for the fun holiday. The family-of-four dressed much differently on Oct. 30 while taping for his show Access Hollywood as characters from the iconic 1980’s film The Karate Kid.

Mario reunited with Tiffani, Mark, Elizabeth Berkley, 47, and Dennis Haskins, 68, for a hilarious Saved by the Bell sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2015.

Could the gang get back together again all this time later for something much bigger? Mario said in November 2018 that he wouldn’t be opposed to doing a SBTB reboot amid all the other 90’s shows that have done the same in recent years.