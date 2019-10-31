Malika Haqq Has The Perfect Halloween Costume For Her Baby Bump — See Cute Pic

Malika Haqq has yet to deliver her baby, but Khloe Kardashian’s best friend still pulled off matching mommy-and-me costumes with her bun in the oven!

There’s no excuse not to wear a costume, now. You can still be in the womb and dress up for Halloween, which Malika Haqq proved! In honor of the spooky holiday, the 36-year-old actress rocked a long-sleeved black top and black leggings with a skeleton print. Malika didn’t leave out her baby bump from the Halloween fun, however! Right on top of her bun in the oven was a print of a little skeleton baby holding an umbilical cord to Malika’s heart (of course, not literally). Malika went the extra mile by wearing a long red wig appropriate for All Hallow’s Eve, a piece from VonDré™ Wigs.

Malika has a soft spot for bare bones, because she also transformed half of her face into a skeleton for a previous Halloween! The Sky High star wished her 4.6 million Instagram followers a “HAPPY HALLOWEEN” with a throwback photo of the makeup look on Oct. 31, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, was a fan! “Soooooooo good,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star raved in the comments section. Khloe was just as supportive after raving how “cute” her BFF’s baby bump was, as seen in a video on her Instagram Story on Oct. 25!

Costume or no costume, pregnancy looks good on Malika. She revealed the exciting baby news on Sept. 27, and since then, she’s sported that undeniable glow that only expecting mothers have! Malika represented everything beautiful about pregnancy in a photo of her cradling her growing stomach, which she shared to Instagram on Oct. 22. She looked just as gorgeous with her baby bump in tow while visiting Khloe’s new home in Los Angeles the day prior!

Other than showing off photos of her bump, Malika has been hush-hush about her first pregnancy. She has yet to reveal the baby’s gender of the father of her child, although a report has led fans to believe that the dad is allegedly Malika’s ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, whom she officially broke up with in June of 2019.