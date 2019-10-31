Kris Jenner reflects on her close friendship with Nicole Brown Simpson in a sneak peek from Sunday’s ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

It’s been 25 years since the untimely 1994 death of Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris Jenner, 63, and mutual bestie Faye Resnick, 62, reflected on the lose of their close friend at Toscana in Brentwood, which is one of the restaurants they used to dine at with her. “I feel like it was just meant to be that this is where we are to celebrate her life,” Kris admits in a confessional. “I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched on to the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend.”

“It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you. We had so many occasions here,” Faye says to Kris as they sit at the table. “The last time I was here was with you and Nicole.” Shortly after being seated, a waiter comes by to let the ladies know that the restaurant is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special menu: the same one they would have enjoyed way back in the early 90s! “Wow, that just gave me chills,” Kris says as she wells up slightly.

“We sat right over there,” Kris recalls, as she points to a general direction near their table. “I can tell you exactly what she ordered: she had the white fish with spinach and roasted potatoes. And I think she had a margarita.” Faye then reminds Kris of the anniversary of Nicole’s death, which is June 1. Nicole was sadly murdered alongside friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994 and Kris’ late ex-husband Robert Kardashian was closely involved in the case as a lawyer. Robert, of course, was close friends of OJ and the Simpson family.

“It’s brought up every time. It’s on every news channel, it’s in everything you read and everything you listen to,” Kris continues in the emotional clip. “You can’t explain this to anybody. There’s a part of me that just gets so angry that I mask my emotion of sadness, because I can be angry.”