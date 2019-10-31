Khloe Kardashian Dresses True, 1, As An Adorable Bee, Oompa Loompa & More For Halloween

Khloe Kardashian went above and beyond for her daughter True’s Halloween this year. She dressed her up in a variety of costumes that ranged from a flying insect all the way to something straight out of one of the biggest movies ever.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, clearly enjoys showing off her baby girl True, 1, on social media. Halloween is the perfect day to exhibit this kind of behavior which she did multiple times on Oct. 31. The mother-of-one first posted a variety of Instagram snaps that featured True dressed as an Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory! Her little one expertly looked the part in a bright green wig and an outfit that was black and white all over. The snaps were taken inside a candy shop, naturally, which True happily browsed and even sank her teeth into a yummy ice cream cone while there. Talk about a treat! “Can’t take the cuteness of True,” KarJenner family friend Faye Resnick, 62, gushed in the comments section about her precious photos.

The Good American founder was far from over with her daughter’s amazing Halloween costumes. She later posted a Halloween 2019 set of True decked in a bunch of different outfits that began with her as a bee! Their photo shoot took place outside in the sun where True exhibited some major bee tendencies like adorably smelling the flowers. She also exhibited a big smile in the first photo of the set where she was more than likely being coached by her doting mother.

Next up in True’s Halloween extravaganza was her posing as a pumpkin! Khloe showed a side by side of True wearing a similar outfit last year compared to this one, where the only difference was the colors but the cuteness remained in tack for both!

Khloe may have saved the best for last when she dressed True as a Lion with full face makeup and boots! The 1-year-old got a little more adventurous in this costume by posing on a dirt road in front of a bunch of shrubbery.

True wasn’t the only KarJenner cousin to make a splash on Halloween. Stormi Webster, 1, channelled her mother Kylie Jenner‘s over-the-top purple look from the 2019 Met Gala on Oct. 27.