Kevin Hart Hilariously Dresses Up As The Rock For Halloween & Fans Can’t Handle It — See Pic

The Rock will never be able to escape his now-viral turtleneck and fanny pack pic from the 90s! His pal, Kevin Hart, made sure to bring it front and center once again with a hilarious 2019 Halloween costume.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are longtime pals, and they love messing with each other — so Kevin made sure to do just that on Halloween! The comedian channeled one of The Rock’s most memorable looks from the 90s, which has become a viral meme in recent years. For his costume, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Kevin rocked a black turtleneck, belted jeans, a black fanny pack, and of course, a silver chain, and he looked identical to The Rock! He even went as far as wearing a wig with small tufts of curls to channel the actor’s hairstyle at the time, and wore a watch and silver bracelet, as well.

The costume was done as part of promotion for Kevin and The Rock’s upcoming movie, Jumanji The Next Level. The guys filmed a Halloween-themed video, in which The Rock excitedly answers the door or trick-or-treaters who are dressed as Jumanji characters. However, he’s not as excited to see his next guest — it’s Kevin dressed as him! “It’s my costume,” Kevin tells The Rock. “All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘make me look stupid.'” The Rock refuses to give Kevin the regular-sized candy that he gave his previous trick-or-treaters, and instead, Kevin gets a bite-sized treat. “It’s tiny. Mini. Like you,” The Rock jokes.

Of course, this was all in good fun, as the end of the video features a tease for the Jumanji The Next Level trailer, which is dropping on Halloween. “This s*** makes me laugh,” Kevin captioned a side-by-side photo of himself (in costume) alongside The Rock (in the original look). “#NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow.” Yes, he even made sure to beef up his arms to really look like Dwayne! It’s safe to say Kevin definitely nailed this look.