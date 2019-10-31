Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Mock ‘Old Town Road’ & More With ‘Viral’ 2019 Halloween Costumes

Halloween is always an exciting time on ‘Live! With Kelly & Ryan,’ and the show’s hosts were at it again in 2019 with a number of incredible costumes. Seriously, they outdid themselves this year!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest put a LOT of work into their Halloween costumes, and 2019 may very well be their best year yet! The talk show hosts air a live, hour-long Halloween special on Live! With Kelly & Ryan on Oct. 31 every year, and it was jam-packed with outfit changes in 2019. Ryan and Kelly pre-taped a number of Halloween packages, while also appearing on their talk show in various costumes, resulting in several different looks throughout the hour. This year, the theme of the show was the biggest VIRAL moments in pop culture, and there were plenty to choose from over the last year!

First, Kelly and Ryan channeled Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” by dressing in western gear and riding around on horses. When they appeared on the set, they were wearing incredible cowboy and cowgirl uniforms, with fringe, hats and more! In a pre-taped package, they also poked fun at the Laurel/Yanny “Whisper Challenge,” as well as YouTube makeup tutorials. For their next live look, Kelly and Ryan were Mommy and Daddy Shark — and yes, they came on stage while the theme song played in the background! Kal Penn was the first guest on the Halloween show, and he got in on the fun, too, by channeling the one and only BABY Shark!

Kelly and Ryan’s next costume was from Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video. They donned hamburger and french fry costumes, just like Taylor and Katy Perry when they ended their feud and hugged it out at the end of the vid. The hosts also brought some friends in to recreate some other viral moments of the year — Jennifer Lopez’s reboot of her iconic 2000 Grammy’s dress, the Instagram EGG, and more!

Of course, this is not the first time that Kelly and Ryan have killed it on Halloween. In 2018, their entire Halloween talk show was reboot-themed, so they dressed as characters from classic shows like I Dream of Jeannie, I Love Lucy, Dawson’s Creek, Laverne & Shirley and more. In 2017, they dressed as all of Taylor Swift’s different personas from her “Look What You Made Me Do” video, which was extremely timely and relevant that year.

Kelly and Ryan aren’t the only morning show hosts who love Halloween, either! The stars of Good Morning America and the Today Show also ruled Halloween this year (as always), and there’s plenty more to come from Wendy Williams and the ladies of The View!