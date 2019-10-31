‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww Admits Marrying Roger Mathews Was Her ‘Biggest Regret’ — ‘I Just Want Peace’

Nearly a year after filing for divorce from Roger Mathews, JWoww was still feeling ‘more than exhausted’ by the split on the Oct. 31 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’, and admitted that the marriage is her ‘biggest’ regret.

The Oct. 31 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed at the beginning of August, and featured the aftermath of Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick’s blowup fight over Jenni’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello. After sleeping things off, the women finally had a sober discussion about what happened during a drunken night out in Las Vegas earlier this season. Angelina admitted that she was uncomfortable with how Zack grabbed her at the club, but she insisted to JWoww that she did NOT kiss him, like Zack claimed.

JWoww did not believe Angelina, but the ladies agreed to put their disagreement behind them until the footage aired and they could see what really happened (when the footage did come out earlier this month, JWoww went off on both Angelina AND Zack on Twitter, and she and Zack briefly split). With all of that behind them (temporarily, at least), the ladies and the rest of their castmates were able to have some fun, but it didn’t take long for JWoww to get emotional again. During a heart-to-heart with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni discussed her divorce from Roger Mathews, which was still not finalized, despite it being nearly a year since JWoww filed.

“We were talking about regrets before…and I was thinking about the biggest one,” Jenni admitted. Snooki asked if she was referring to Roger, and JWoww confirmed that she was. “He’s the f***ing worst,” Snooki consoled. “But you always knew it wasn’t right.” However, she urged JWoww to think of the positive part of her marriage to Roger — her two kids, Meilani and Greyson. “It’s really hard, but they’re my bliss as I’m suffering,” JWoww said.

In a confessional, Jenni added, “I’m going through it with the divorce. It’s been almost a year since I filed. When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful — the up and down battles of figuring out custody. I just don’t know when it gets better. It’s more than exhausting. It can mentally break someone. I just want peace.”