Jenelle Evans & David Eason Split: ‘I Filed Divorce Papers & Moved Out With The Kids’

Jenelle Evans is leaving David Eason. After leaving ‘Teen Mom’, she’s evaluated a lot — starting with her marriage, she said on Oct. 31. Jenelle is making ‘big’ changes, starting with filing for divorce from David and moving ‘away’ from their NC ranch.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are over. That’s what the reality star, 27, said in a note on Instagram, October 31. After taking time away from the spotlight, the mother of three had a lot of time to reflect on her tumultuous year. She’s vowed to make “big life decisions”, with the first being to end of marriage.

Jenelle said she’s already started the divorce process, having filed the papers already. She is no longer living with her now estranged husband. She revealed that she moved away from the North Carolina ranch she and David shared. Jenelle confirmed that she and the kids have moved out. While she did not name the children, Jenelle shares a daughter, 2-year-old Ensley, with David, 31. She coparents son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and shares 10-year-old Jace with Andrew Lewis. David has a 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” her note began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life.”

Jenelle continued, “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from ‘Teen Mom’ I’ve started to look at my, life differently and i know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Jenelle revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed the papers to start that process.”

(Photo credit: Jenelle Evans/Instagram)

The JE Cosmetics founder went on to thank her fans for their support.

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon. – Jenelle,” she concluded. Jenelle captioned the post with a simple pink heart emoji.

Jenelle and David’s split comes just six months after he shot and killed their family dog, a French Bulldog named Nugget after he claimed the animal bit Ensley. He later admitted to killing the dog in a post on Instagram back in May.

The incident sparked a slew of unfortunate events for the family, including Jenelle and David losing temporary custody of their children in May. After numerous court hearings and an investigation by Child Protective Services, Jenelle and David were reunited with their kids on July 3. During that time, Jenelle also denied that David abused her just days after she made a tearful call to 911 in which she alleged her husband assaulted her.

Additionally, MTV removed Jenelle from the Teen Mom 2 cast, following the Nugget’s death. David was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

Jenelle and David were together for two years before they married in September 2017. This marks the reality star’s second divorce.

The now ex-couple seemed just fine when they visited HollywoodLife’s New York offices at the end of September. And, while fans are unclear what exactly her next move is after divorcing David, Jenelle gave us hope that she would return to reality television.

Jenelle, who said she’s still in contact with producers, explained that her mother, Barbara Evans received confirmation from a show producer that Jenelle still had an open “contract” with MTV at the time.

“I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now, and that no doors have been closed,” Jenelle quoted her mother’s exchange with the Teen Mom 2 producer.

HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Jenelle Evans as well as MTV. We will update this developing story as details become available.