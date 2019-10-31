‘GMA’ Co-Hosts Embrace The Disco Era For Halloween: Robin Roberts As Donna Summer & More

The ‘Good Morning America’ hosts went all-out for Halloween once again. Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and more got all dressed up as iconic figures from the disco era — Donna Summer, Liza Minnelli, and so much more.

The GMA co-hosts took us back to another era for Halloween this year. The co-hosts dressed up as disco icons. George Stephanopoulos was the DJ and introduced his fellow co-hosts in costume. Sara Haines and Amy Robach transformed into Sonny and Cher for Halloween. Robin Roberts was the definition of fabulous as Donna Summer. Ginger Zee made for one adorable Olivia Newton-John, while Lara Spencer sparkled as Liza Minnelli in a red-sequined pantsuit.

Sam Champion was The Village People and Michael Strahan, Gio Benitez, and Whit Johnson wowed as The Bee Gees. They walked through the doors of Studio 44 like they owned the place. This was one groovy ’70s lineup, that’s for sure. To top it all off, The O’Jays performed their hit song “Love Train” to close out GMA’s Halloween celebration.

Last year, the Good Morning America co-hosts went back to the full-blown ’80s. Michael dressed up as Mr. T from The A-Team. Robin transformed into the glamorous Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Rob was Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell, Amy was Peggy Bundy from Married…With Children, Lara was Captain Merrill Stubing from The Love Boat, Ginger was Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and George was Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties. When GMA does Halloween, they don’t hold back.

CAN YOU DIG IT? We’re throwing it back to the 70’s for pop news!#HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aR3obqXul6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2019

In 2017, they nailed Halloween as well. The co-hosts embraced all of their favorite superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe. Robin looked incredible as Wonder Woman, while Lara was Black Widow. Ginger embraced her Baby Groot costume and George dressed up as Clark Kent/Superman. Michael was the perfect Thor for GMA’s Halloween extravaganza.