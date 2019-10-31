Gwen Stefani’s Sons Are All Smiles In Rare Snap With Dad Gavin Rossdale On His 54th Birthday

Smile for the camera! Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, were beaming while out with their dad, celebrating the rocker’s 54th birthday

Gavin Rossdale, 54, and Gwen Stefani‘s, 50, sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and five-year-old Apollo couldn’t stop smiling while celebrating their dad’s 54th birthday on Oct. 30. The three boys and Gavin, along with his daughter, Daisy Lowe, 30, all sat close together for a few pictures while out at a restaurant to celebrate the former Bush frontman’s day, and everyone was absolutely beaming! Daisy took to Instagram to commemorate the moment, captioning the sweet pics, “Happiest birthday dad @gavinrossdale we all love you with all our hearts and we are very lucky you made us ♥️🎂🎈.” The casual-clad group of five took a few selfies and group photos while dining out, all the while Kingston, Zuma and Apollo looked so pleased to be celebrating with their father.

Of course, the last few years have been a period of transition for Gavin, Gwen and their children. The former couple announced their divorce in August 2015, with Gwen taking her relationship with her The Voice cohost Blake Shelton, 43, public in November 2015. Since then, Blake’s become a huge part of Kingston, Zuma and Apollo’s lives. While the adjustment was difficult, at first, Gavin became super supportive of Blake’s role and active participation in the boys’ lives. “Gavin is a great father and he has gotten to a place with Gwen where they are friendly and they can coexist as parents and he has gotten to a place where he’s now totally OK with Blake being in his kids’ life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 24. “Gavin respects Blake and knows he is a good guy. Gavin will always be in his kids life but accepts what Blake brings to them. ”

Naturally, Gavin still gets to see his boys often, and the youngsters spent Father’s Day 2019 with their dad. It wasn’t easy at first for Gwen and Blake, but they reconciled that it was “best for the kids” to spend the day with their dad, “as it’s his day,” a source shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 11. “Blake is simply Gwen’s boyfriend to them, but he’s so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and always there as an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting.”

Things weren’t always easy for Gwen and Gavin when they began to co-parent their sons after their highly-publicized split. The exes didn’t initially see eye-to-eye, but now, it seems they’ve settled into a pattern. Above everything else, Gavin and Gwen are putting their kids first. It was so great to see Gavin and his sons all smiles for his birthday. It must have been the perfect present!