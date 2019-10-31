Exclusive Interview
Farrah Abraham Congratulates Former Nemesis Jenelle Evans After David Eason Split: 'I'm Proud'

After Jenelle Evans announced that she’s filed for divorce from David Eason, fellow ‘Teen Mom’ alum, Farrah Abraham, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she’s ‘proud of her.’

Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans recently put aside their differences, and Farrah had nothing but positive things to say about Jenelle after the reality star announced her decision to divorce David Eason on Oct. 31. “I congratulated Jenelle on this big step,” Farrah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I know it’s not easy, but I’m proud of her for being a strong mom for herself and children. I wish her all the best.” Farrah and Jenelle have publicly feuded over the years. Most recently, Farrah slammed Jenelle as a bad mom because she stayed with David after he killed their family’s dog, Nugget, earlier this year. However, they squashed their beef at the beginning of October, and Farrah even supported Jenelle at the launch of her cosmetics line in Hollywood.

Jenelle and David’s split comes after two years of marriage (they wed in Sept. 2017). The pair have one daughter, Ensley, 2, together, while Jenelle is also mom to Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 10, with Andrew Lewis (Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jace, but he spends a lot of time with Jenelle, as well). Additionally, David has a daughter, Marissa, 12, from one of his previous relationships. Jenelle and David briefly lost custody of Ensley, Maryssa and Kaiser over the summer, amidst a investigation into David after he shot and killed Nugget.

After the incident, Jenelle admitted that divorce was “on the table,” but in the end, she stood by David for six months and publicly defended him on numerous occasions. She was even let go from Teen Mom 2 (David had previously been fired from the show in Feb. 2018). However, while spending time off-camera, Jenelle said she came to some important decisions about what’s best for herself and her kids, which is what ld her to finally file for divorce.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Jenelle wrote on Instagram. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”