‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Says NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore’s Season 12 Fight Will Be ‘Explosive

Cynthia Bailey reveals that the fight between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore during the ‘RHOA’ cast trip to Greece is one of the most explosive in ‘Housewives’ history.

Kenya Moore, 48, was blindsided during a recent Real Housewives of Atlanta trip to Greece when she found out that her estranged husband, Marc Daly had been in close contact with her enemy cast mate NeNe Leakes, 51, and her husband Gregg during their marriage. It led to a blowout fight and co-star Cynthia Bailey, 52, tells us it’s the clash of the season. “I will say the drama in the relationship between NeNe and Kenya is…goes a little deeper than what seems to be on the surface. Their confrontation, hands down, has got to be the most explosive of the season for sure,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Cynthia worked hard during the season to get to a better place with NeNe, but Kenya is her bestie. “Well, actually to be honest I actually tried to be the peacemaker. I actually tried to bring them together on more than one occasion, and it didn’t work out. There was a point where I just had to tap out, and just let it be,” she continues.

“But I tried, I’ve always wanted Kenya and NeNe to have a good relationship,” Cynthia continues. “I’ve always wanted that for them. Despite what you may have heard. When you’re friends with two people it’s actually more advantageous for both people to get along than not get along. Because you don’t want to be caught in the middle. You want everybody to want to come to depending…you want to gain support from both of them. So if there is conflict, then it just makes it harder for you. So in a perfect world my friends all like to get along with each other. I just wanted it to work. Obviously it didn’t work.”

As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, “Kenya was stunned on the cast trip in Greece when she found out that her soon to be ex husband Marc was conspiring against her by speaking to NeNe and Gregg Leakes behind her back during their marriage,” a source close to the show told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Kenya and NeNe are nowhere near in a good place, but she couldn’t believe that any of the parties involved would do this to her. She found out and approached NeNe and that’s when the fight ensued and escalated quickly.”

And, things only got worse from there. “NeNe made Kenya feel blindsided with the news that she had been talking to Marc throughout their marriage,” the insider says, revealing that “NeNe also told Kenya that Marc told her and Gregg that he didn’t even like his wife among other things.” Brutal!