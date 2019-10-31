Courteney Cox Cuts Her Own Bangs In Tribute To ‘Scream 3’ Character For Halloween— Watch

Courteney Cox was feeling nostalgic on Halloween, so she remedied that in the most extreme way possible. She revisited her ‘Scream 3’ days by chopping off her hair into Gale Weathers bangs!

We’re literally Screaming over here after seeing how Courteney Cox is celebrating Halloween this year. Nineteen years after wearing the world’s most — shall we say — interesting wig to play Gale Weathers in Scream 3, Courteney’s proposing we bring the style back. The actress, now 55, let her Instagram followers in on a cozy night at home, where she was revisiting her 2000 horror classic. In that film, for the unfamiliar, her character has long, stick straight hair, and some of the most inexplicably short, frizzy bangs to ever grace the silver screen. Think: Bettie Page, but done in your dorm by your college roommate who thinks it looks easy enough.

So that’s why it was gasp-worthy to see Courteney decide to embrace a hairstyle scarier than Ghostface himself. In a hilarious video posted to Instagram on the afternoon of October 31, Courteney showed fans that she was vegging on the couch, and explained that, “It’s Halloween, and I thought I’d get into the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies. I chose Scream 3, and I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs. I don’t even think anything’s that wrong with it? Check it out,” she says before turning the camera around to show the movie playing on her TV. “I think they’re cool. I say I bring them back.”

Courteney then grabs a pair of scissors — the kind your mom just kept in a junk drawer in the kitchen — and goes to town on her bangs. Just chopping them off without looking in the mirror at all! To be honest, she does a pretty good job under the circumstances. Before she can truly admire her work, though, Ghostface jumps up from behind the couch while brandishing a knife! Something tells us she’s just fine, and so is her real hair. Talk about some expert trolling!

Courteney’s fans all fell for it, too. Laura Dern commented on Instagram with a ton of the shocked/scared emojis. Eric Stonestreet simply commented, “Quality,” and Kate Hudson thought it was downright hilarious. Once we recover from that surprise Ghostface cameo, we totally will, too.