Tyler Cameron Sends Love To Ex Hannah Brown After She Breaks Down On ‘DWTS’: ‘You Got This’

Tyler Cameron is such a sweetheart. Even though Hannah Brown didn’t choose him to be her guy on ‘The Bachelorette,’ he gave her uplifting encouragement after she had a brutal night on ‘DWTS.’

Carrie Ann Inaba was highly critical of her and at one point the former Bachelorette was near tears. The reality star welled up as she confessed, “I’m not a performer, I’m not an actor. I was a girl on reality TV so every time I come out here I’m trying my hardest.” She then took to her Instagram for a lengthy post about her experience on the show and how down she felt. Her first runner-up Tyler Cameron, 26, was there to console her and give her plenty of encouragement to keep going. Hannah Brown , 25, had a really tough night on Dancing With The Stars on Oct. 29. Judgewas highly critical of her and at one point the former Bachelorette was near tears. The reality star welled up as she confessed, “I’m not a performer, I’m not an actor. I was a girl on reality TV so every time I come out here I’m trying my hardest.” She then took to her Instagram for a lengthy post about her experience on the show and how down she felt. Her first runner-up, 26, was there to console her and give her plenty of encouragement to keep going.

“Fall down 7 times, get up 8! You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing,” he wrote in the comments under her post. It now has over 21,000 likes from fans swooning over how sweet he is. In The Bachelorette finale, Hannah dumped Tyler to get engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to later break up with him when she discovered he had a girlfriend back home. But there are no hard feelings as Tyler has proved he’s still willing to be friends and got Hannah’s back.

“There’s something lacking in your performance that I want to get serious about. You are disconnected from the movements. I need you to give your heart. Even though you look, you look and then you look away. You’re not really staying in it. It’s almost like there’s a bit of shyness in you, you kind of close off to the dance. We want to get to know you through the dance. There are layers of you that no one has seen before,” Carrie told Hannah after her dance on Monday night. The former beauty queen then took to her Instagram account to pour out her feelings, and actually agreed with Carrie that she was holding back in her performances.

Hannah wrote that, “I came into this experience a little broken and confused—more than I’ve shared. Everyday has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the uncomfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week. Last night was really defeating for me and a lot of suppressed emotions started to surface from this amazing, but grueling experience,” she said of being brought nearly to tears.

“I want to be me. I want to be real. I feel my best when I feel like I have the opportunity to share my heart with others. But I know that’s been lacking in what has been seen on DWTS. It’s true there is a disconnect. I am busting my ass. I am giving this my all. It’s my focus and passion right now. But each week I fall flat. I’ve gotten to the point of being so anxious before I perform that I can’t completely enjoy it like I wish and know I could. I KNOW I have a lot more I can give. I want to be able to feel free and confident to dance with my whole heart. I’m working on getting there,” she pledged.

“I’m not throwing a pity party. I can take criticism and understand hard work…and I also know that my attitude has to change to rise above this slump I’m in. But this is real life. These are real emotions. It’s okay to be grateful and positive, while also acknowledging the hard days we all have. It’s so important to think positively, but it’s also important to acknowledge and feel all the feels. This pressure to pretend is not good for anyone. That’s how this crazy cycle of perfectionism continues to exist in a lot of us,” she concluded before thanking fans for their support. Hopefully Tyler’s words of encouragement helped.