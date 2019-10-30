Sofia Richie Sends ‘Love & Prayers’ To CA Wildfire Victims After ‘Insensitive’ Hair Comment

It didn’t take long for Sofia Richie to seemingly respond to backlash over a ‘tone deaf’ comment she made complaining about winds messing up her hair in Santa Ana. She sent her support to those affected by the deadly wildfires in CA in a note on Oct. 29.

Ironic timing or a direct response? Sofia Richie took to instagram on October 29 to send a supportive message to those who’ve been affected by the dangerous wildfires blazing through California. “Sending my love and prayers to everyone affected by the wildfires,” she wrote in a note on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Tonight’s wind is going to be brutal. Please stay safe,” she concluded, adding an animated broken heart.

The model, 21, also shared a video of a newscast about the wildfires from her bed on Wednesday morning. “Brush fire extreme red flag warning,” the breaking news update read on the television screen. “No!!!”, Sofia captioned the video, along with an emoji of praying hands. Soon after that, Sofia shared a video she captured from inside her home of the strong California winds lifting splashing water out of her pool.

The Frankies Bikinis model’s thoughtful message came after she received backlash for a photo caption, described by critics as “insensitive” and “tone deaf”, in which she complained about the gusting winds in Santa Ana. Fans expressed their frustration with Sofia in the comments, most of which sounded this like: “Ugh, how dare you state why your hair is slightly wind blown!!! ..when thousands of people have lose their homes due to wind , fires … just not right girly. omfg!!!!” one Instagram user wrote under the photo.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Sofia Richie)

“Santa Ana Winds – messy bun,” she wrote alongside a photo she shared to Instagram, in relation to her hair not up to par due to the weather conditions. The photo showed Sofia standing outside in at a lavish outdoor location, surrounded by sun and greenery. She was dressed to impress in gold animal-print pants, a white t-shirt and shiny black stilettos with a gold heel.

Fast-moving wildfires have been blazing through California throughout late October. The Getty Fire came first, followed by the Kincade Fire, which is now the largest fire of the year having burned 76,825 acres as of October 30. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated, including NBA star LeBron James, with about 365,000 homes and businesses left without electricity after Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to millions of people in an effort to prevent new blazes.