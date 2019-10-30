Selena Gomez Reunites With Ex-BF Samuel Krost In NYC After Releasing New Love Songs 

Well, what do we have here? Selena Gomez was spotted out with her fashion executive ex, Samuel Krost on October 29. The two reunited for dinner with friends in New York City, as seen in new photos! Selena looked stunning in a pajama-style pinstriped outfit!

Is it 2015 again? Selena Gomez reunited with her fashion executive ex, Samuel Krost for a group dinner on Tuesday night in New York City. The former couple were spotted at La Esquina restaurant in neighborhood of Soho, as seen in new photos from their rainy night out [HERE]. Selena, 27, was seen arriving to the eatery with friends, with Samuel, 26, arriving soon with a group of pals, DailyMail reports.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, who’s been on a press tour for her newly released love songs, looked chic. She wore a black and white pinstriped pajama style button-up long sleeve and matching pants. The PUMA brand ambassador wore a pair of clean white sneakers by the brand. Sel rocked silver hoop earrings and wore her wavy brunette hair with caramel highlights back in a ponytail.

Meanwhile Krost, who launched a fashion brand of same name, wore black trousers and a black, yellow and green long sleeve shirt with a white collar. He stepped out taupe colored boots with red laces. Samuel was also pictured wearing a black sling on his left arm. It’s unclear how he was injured.

Selena and Samuel were first linked in late 2015. The two were spotted out on a dinner date in New York in November of that year, where Selena was pictured sitting on Samuel’s lap. The pair were later seen on vacation together in January 2016 with a small group of friends. Later that month, Selena and Samuel were pictured holding hands after night out at 1Oak nightclub in Los Angeles.

In August of that same year, it was reported that Samuel seemingly addressed his relationship with the singer in a post on Instagram that he later deleted. “Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings. All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel,” Samuel allegedly wrote, according to Elle.

Before their most recent reunion, Selena and Samuel united in February at her best friend Courtney Barry‘s wedding. They were pictured standing next to each other in a group photo from the event.

After Samuel, Selena went on to date The Weeknd, and she briefly reunited with her on-again, off-again ex, Justin Bieber, who married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.

As far as we know, Selena is currently single. While she’s certainly open to finding love, as she sings in her new “Look At Her Now” track, a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife that her love life isn’t her main focus at the moment.

“Selena is open to finding love again but it’s not a huge focus for her, she’s not on the hunt. But she does have a wish list, she knows what she’s looking for,” the insider said, explaining, “She wants a real and mature love, a partner that she can connect with on every level, someone that’s not afraid to get really deep with her because when she loves, she goes all in. She wants a guy that’s very secure in himself and confident but NOT cocky, that’s a big turn off for her.”