Salma Hayek, 53, Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body In Red & Pink 2-Piece

Salma Hayek is the gift that keeps on giving! She shared 2 fresh-faced vacation photos wearing a red and pink bikini, and the verdict is in. — The actress, 53, who’s admitted that her body is 100 percent natural, has never looked better!

Salma Hayek, what is your secret? The Mexican-American actress, 53, is still in summertime mode and we’re not complaining. She shared two new bikini photos to Instagram on October 29 while on vacation, where she’s been sunbathing and hanging with turtles. You know — just living her best life.

The first photo Salma shared showed her sitting in grass with her legs and arms curled up. Wearing a red and pink bikini, the Savages star looked up at the sky in the makeup free photo. “I like #turtles on the beach,” she captioned the post, which included a turtle emoji.

Some fans were slightly confused about the caption, seeing as there wasn’t a turtle in the photo. That’s when Salma noticed she had posted the wrong caption to the fresh-faced pic. To clarify her caption, she shared the photo that it was meant for. — This time there was a turtle in the pic, and suddenly everything made sense.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Salma Hayek)

“Oops… I posted the right caption but the wrong picture without the #turtle,” Salma captioned the full-body photo of herself posing next to the reptile. She added the hashtag, “ISuckAtSocialMedia”, with the turtle emoji.

Salma unapologetically showed off her natural skin and her incredibly fit figure in the new pics. The actress bared her flat tummy and toned legs and arms — all of which are au naturale.

“I haven’t done an-y-thing,” she revealed to Town & Country in a March interview, admitting, “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Salma added, “Sometimes I drink a lot, some days I don’t.”

It’s unclear if Salma will spend Halloween on vacation. But, we’re hoping she shares her costume if she’s celebrating!