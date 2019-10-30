Normani Dresses As 90’s Naomi Campbell In Sexy Animal-Print Halloween Costume

Normani just gave everyone ‘Motivation’ to step up their Halloween costume. The singer recreated one of Naomi Campbell’s iconic looks from the ’90s and completely nailed it! See Normani’s sultry animal-print costume.

Normani just won Halloween! And, it’s no surprise because the singer, 23, took inspiration for her costume from none other than Naomi Campbell. She recreated the iconic Azzedine Alaïa animal-print design [SEEN HERE] [AND HERE] that the legendary supermodel, now 49, wore in the ’90s for a photoshoot. The wildly popular look includes a plunging cheetah-print bodysuit with matching arm sleeves and stilettos of the same print. Normani also wore a near-exact black beret that Naomi rocked in the original photos.

The former Fifth Harmony singer shared photos of her rendition in two separate posts, along with side by side shots in comparison to Naomi’s originals. “Campbell – 1991,” Normani captioned both of her Instagram posts, where she re-created two different poses. In the first look, a serious and sexy closeup shot in black and white, Normani sat on a zebra-print chair. In the second, she stood tall and confident with her hands above her head.

Fans flooded the comments of Normani’s posts with flame emojis and messages complimenting her look and body. She even caught the attention of many stars including, Gabrielle Union, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber, and Zendaya, who were all blown away by the sultry photos.

From head-to-toe, Normani aced her goal of paying homage to the veteran model. The singer’s glam was courtesy of makeup artist Grace Pae and hairstylist César Ramirez.

It’s unclear where Normani is headed to celebrate Halloween, but she’ll for sure turn up the heat in any room she walks into. And, there could be more costumes to come from the “Motivation” crooner. Although she’s celebrating on October 30, there’s a good chance she may have either an outfit change, or a separate costume for the actually holiday on Thursday, as many celebs do.

Why have more than one costume? — Great question. But, in celebrity and even “normal”, “adult” world, for some reason, Halloween happens to be celebrated multiple days leading up to the actual holiday. Why? We’re not sure. But, it’s a thing. — So, be sure to head back to HollywoodLife to see what or who your favorite stars dressed as for Halloween!