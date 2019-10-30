Nicki Minaj’s Mom Wants Her To ‘Hurry Up’ & Get Pregnant After Marrying Kenneth Petty

Nicki and Kenneth legally tied the knot on Oct. 21! The couple, who are high school sweethearts, married in a courthouse wedding one year after rekindling their romance!

Could Nicki Minaj, 36, be planning to start her family with husband Kenneth Petty, 41? The “Fendi” rapper’s mom is certainly hopes so! “Nicki’s mom wants her to hurry up and have some babies now that she’s finally married, the pressure’s on,” a source close to the star spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though the couple didn’t take their relationship public until Dec. 2018, they have quite the history being high school sweethearts! Shortly after rekindling their romance, they began referring to each other as husband and wife for some time but made things legal with a quick courthouse ceremony on Monday, Oct. 21.

Although the pair have known each other for years, Nicki isn’t in a rush to have kids. “Nicki isn’t in quite as much of a rush though, she wants to wait six months or even a year before she gets pregnant,” the source continues. While this would be Nicki’s first child, Kenneth allegedly has five other kids, but there is no confirmation on their ages or names. “She wants to enjoy the newlywed stage with her man before they jump into being mommy and daddy. She knows she wants him to be the father of her children, that’s why she married him, so if it were to happen sooner she’d of course be happy about it but ideally she’d like to wait just a little while longer before they go to that stage.”

Nicki and Kenneth took to Instagram to make the announcement, with Nicki posting a video of “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and baseball caps that say bride and groom. The quickie marriage likely occurred as a result of the pair obtaining a marriage license, meaning the couple has 90 days to make things official. “We did get our marriage license,” Nicki revealed on her Queen Radio show in June 2019. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Kenneth also works in the music industry, which lends itself to a busy career day-in and day-out. For her part, Nicki recently announced she was retiring from music due to plans to start her family. Shortly after, her “Fendi” song and campaign launched, suggesting she’s not entirely ready to step away from the spotlight!