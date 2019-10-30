Nicki Minaj Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Kenneth Petty After Secret Wedding

Nicki Minaj showed off her sparkling diamond ring in a new Instagram video with her husband Kenneth Petty dressed as Chucky and his bride in time for Halloween.

Nicki Minaj, 36, and her husband Kenneth Petty did their best to stay in character in a new Instagram video Nicki posted to her account on Oct. 30. The couple dressed up as Chucky and his bride, while the “Anaconda” rapper gushed about her new ring by Rafaello And Co. The duo were super cozy in the post, which featured Nicki proudly wearing her rock on her finger. “Hello Chucky,” Nicki says in a husky voice before the duo proceeded to do a funny bit on how Kenneth — as Chucky — got Nicki’s ring by cutting it off from someone else! Nicki giggled at one point, and the couple looked supremely in love, with the rapper captioning the post, “A small word from Jennifer Tilly” before tagging the post The Bride Of Chucky, which Jennifer starred in as Tiffany in 1988.

The “Barbie Thingz” rapper totally shocked her fans when she shared that she and Kenneth tied the knot on Oct. 21. Nicki confirmed the news by taking to Instagram and showing off her and Kenneth’s “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs atop a glittery coffee table. She also showed off two white baseball caps that read “Bride” and Groom” in gold lettering for her followers to see. Fans had been eagerly awaiting news that Nicki and Kenneth had officially wed after the rapper shared on the June 21 episode of her Queen Radio show that she and Kenneth got their marriage license. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” Nicki explained. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

While fans still cannot get over that Nicki is now married, some are ready for her to take on yet another role. Nicki’s mom, apparently, really wants to see her daughter have kids. “Nicki’s mom wants her to hurry up and have some babies now that she’s finally married, the pressure’s on,” a source close to the star shared to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 30. But Nicki is definitely fine taking her time, as “she wants to wait six months or even a year before she gets pregnant,” the source continued.

Nicki confirmed her romance with Kenneth at the end of 2018, but it wasn’t the first time the pair had gotten together. The couple actually dated when Nicki was just a teenager, prior to her rise to fame. While they did go their separate ways for a number of years, they eventually reconnected and rekindled their romance.