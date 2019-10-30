Miranda Lambert Shares New Shirtless Video Of Her Hot ‘House Husband’ & It Needs To Be Seen

Miranda Lambert has been using videos of her shirtless hot husband Brendan McLoughlin to promote new music. He’s sexy and shirtless again ahead of her new album “Wildcard.’

If only Miranda Lambert had new music to promote on a daily basis. The country superstar has been gifting fans with videos of her hot “house husband” Brendan McLoughlin, 28, shirtless when she has something that’s about to drop. In this case, her long-awaited seventh studio album Wildcard is coming out on Nov. 1 and Miranda managed to catch Brendan shirtless again. She shared a video of his buff body with fans via Instagram on Oct. 30 with a big “Y’all are welcome!’ by flaunting the hottie she married last January after a whirlwind three month romance.

Brendan’s in a bathroom with Miranda lurking outside the door, asking “Whatcha doing babe?” while her single “It’ll All Come Out In The Wash” is playing in the background. He opens the door and BAM, she throws her new filter on him that gives the NYPD cop a red bandana and sunglasses that she created. He does a quick eye roll the breaks into a big smile. He is so darn handsome, his body is so killer and fans loved it.

“Loving this filter! Not sure hubs loves it tho!😂 #Wildcard out 11/1. House husband shirtless promo volume 3. Y’all are welcome💪💙,” Miranda captioned the video. THANK YOU MIRANDA!!!! Her fans were definitely grateful. User scalagirl wrote in the comments, “He is one hot man!!” while jackie_o92, added “The Lord did real good with that one 👀.” biancaaaa03 told Miranda, “thank you🙏🏻🤩😂” while shes_country85 added, “He’s So Finnneeeee!!!! IM SO Freaking Happy for you Miranda!!!!!! Happy Album Release .”

It turns out Brendan — who is on leave from the NYPD — is working security at his wife’s meet and greets! A user elvispresleyfan87 commented, “Omg lol! It’s funny in the meet and greets when your security guy tells us that half of us will be searched by him and half will be searched by Brendan. Half of the women are 😁 and half are 😔.” Oh man, Miranda knows how to make her fans happy to have her hunky hubby do pat downs. She’s going to have a very happy tour audience waiting for her meet and greets when her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour kicks off Nov. 7 in Charlottesville, VA.