Miley Cyrus: Why She Feels ‘Liberated & Free To Be Herself’ With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has found a guy who adores her just the way she is. Cody Simpson is encouraging her to be her real self and is embracing his girlfriend’s ‘originality.’

Cody Simpson wouldn’t change a thing about girlfriend Miley Cyrus‘ free spirited ways, and she’s so glad she’s found a guy who appreciates her for who she really is, quirks and all. “Miley feels very liberated and free to be herself with Cody, he definitely encourages her to be real and she’s loving that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the couple, who went from longtime friends to romantic partners in early October following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, 30.

“And he’s just like her, he’s an open book when it comes to sharing with his fans. He’s thrilled to bits when she shares their PDA pics, he’s all for it. Cody is so proud to be with Miley he’s practically shouting it from the rooftops. She feels completely adored by him, it really doesn’t get any better,” the insider continues.

Miley, 26, showed off how cute they are together through their love of dance on Oct. 28 via TikTok. In the video that Miley posted, she was wearing a lacy black bra and black shorts, while Cody was in a black t-shirt and shorts as they coordinated their sexy dance routine to Ashnikko‘s “Stupid.” In another more innocent video, she changed into a white tank top and black leggings while the couple did a sweet, silly dance to Shania Twain‘s “Still The One.” There’s no doubt these two feel so comfortable in each other’s company, and love being goofy together.

“Miley has been her own person forever and it’s been something that can be hard to handle whether you are dating her or just her friend. But when Miley can be herself she is at her best and Cody is very attracted to how unique she is and embraces all her originality,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley is a breath of fresh air to Cody because she is so one of a kind and fun. There is only one Miley and Cody can’t get enough and loves letting her be who she wants to be because that is one thing he is mostly attracted to about her. It’s a win-win for them both.”