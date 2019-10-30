Watch
Lupita Nyong'o Terrifies Fans As She Scares Them In 'Us' Themed Haunted House — Watch

Lupita Nyong’o gave fans quite a scare when she reprised her role as Red in an ‘Us’ themed haunted house at Halloween Horror nights on Oct. 26.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood is often a star-studded event, with celebs and fans from all over flocking to the theme park to get their scare on. However, Us star Lupita Nyong’o got in on the fun by reprising her role as Red from the hit Jordan Peele movie and scared the pants off of unsuspecting fans as they made their way through the Us-themed maze. 

But first, Lupita and her family experienced the maze on their own, and to say they were scared could be the understatement of the season! As they made their way through the terrifying maze, Lupita and co. were seen screaming, shrieking, and running away from all the scary props and actors in the maze, which, to be honest, is expected! 

After Lupita finished going through the bone-chilling maze herself, the Black Panther actress got into her Us character and gave fans an up close and personal experience as they made their way through the maze. In a video put out by Halloween Horror Nights, Lupita is seen donning her iconic red outfit, complete with fingerless leather gloves, shocking guests as they made their way through the infamous classroom scene from the movie.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Lupita as Red. One YouTuber commented, “Really fun that she went through the maze and then playing her character while scaring the guests,” while another said, “That’s awesome!! I love Lupita Nyong’o and I would have fangirled to see her in there!” and another YouTube user wrote, “Amazing, love this!”