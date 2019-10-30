Lili Reinhart Is Officially The New Face Of Covergirl – See Gorgeous Photo

It’s official! Lili Reinhart is the new face of Covergirl & will star in the campaign for the new collection which will launch this spring.

Lili Reinhart, 23, is the new face of Covergirl and will officially star in the campaign for a new collection that will launch this upcoming spring. In the photo released for the announcement, Lili looks absolutely flawless with a completely clear complexion, a light brown smokey eye, and voluminous lashes.

The Riverdale actress took to Instagram on October 30 to announce the exciting news, captioning the photo, “Meet your newest COVERGIRL. I am pinching myself at the opportunity to represent such an iconic makeup brand and be the face of their newest line, coming very soon. As a COVERGIRL, my goal is to advocate for confidence & self acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves. I can’t wait to start this journey. #EasyBreezyBeautiful”

Lili gushed about her new partnership, saying in a statement, “I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin. Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us. I am so honored to partner with COVERGIRL, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup.”

Not only does Lili look gorgeous in the selfie she took for the announcement, she actually applied the makeup herself. Speaking about what she did to achieve her look, Lili shared, “It’s important for me to show that being a COVERGIRL can mean doing your own makeup. It’s all about whatever makes you feel confident and beautiful. In this picture, I used LashBlast Volume Mascara, a pop of purple on my lids from the COVERGIRL TruNaked Sunsets Palette, and a new lip product launching very soon!”

We are so excited for Lili and cannot wait to see her star in the new campaign this fall!