Lady Gaga Fans Think She’s Teasing New Music With Halloween Pumpkin Carving — See Pics

Lady Gaga got festive on Insta for Halloween, and fans think she may be celebrating something bigger than the holiday. Her jack-o-lanterns are all covered in cryptic messages… or song titles!

It’s Halloween, so Mother Monster took it upon herself to grace her fans with a spooky surprise. Lady Gaga got fans freaking out when she posted multiple photos to Twitter and Instagram showing some festive — and cryptic — messages decorating her jack-o’-lanterns. The “Shallow” singer, 33, already told her little monsters that her next album is on the way with a tweet about “LG6,” and they’re convinced that this is the next announcement. The first image shows a perfect pumpkin with a butcher knife shoved into its stem, the words “F**K THIS” written on the side in black paint. Sure, it could just be some seasonal angst, but eagle-eyed fans pointed out a smartphone open next to the ghouly gourd that may have included an important message.

While it’s unclear if the phone belongs to Gaga, or what it 100% says, it appears to show the words “Stupid Love”. Is that a song title or lyric? Is F**K THIS the name of her next album? As one fan put it in the comments, “A pumpkin with the hashtag #LG6 would look wonderful.” Agreed. Gaga added fuel to the fire (flame to the pumpkin?) with two subsequent photos that posed even more cryptic messages. One shot showed the finished pumpkin resting on a shelf with a smoking jack-o-lantern and one carved into a face. Her final pic from the carving shindig is a pumpkin painted white with the word “GHOSTED” carved into the side, dripping with blood red paint. “Guts” are spilling out of the O.

That settled it. The little monsters were convinced that she was dropping Halloween hints about her album. “ok drop lg6 now,” one fan commented on her “ghosted” post. “WHAT DOES IT MEAN,” another wrote. “DROP STUPID LOVE”. Gaga hasn’t released a full album since Joanne in 2016. She’s long put away that pink cowboy hat!

Of course, Gaga’s been plenty busy since Joanne. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Bradley Cooper‘s A Star is Born, and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song by co-writing “Shallow”!