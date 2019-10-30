Kris Jenner’s Feelings On Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble’s Dirty Concert Dancing Revealed

Kylie Jenner was captured on video dressed in black leather at a concert and danced super sexy and close to Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble. We have how the family matriarch feels about it.

There was some dirty dancing going on between Kylie Jenner, 22, and mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, when they attended a recent J Balvin concert together in Los Angeles. Kylie was caught on video nearly grinding against Corey while out with a group of her friends including Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer. After the feuding Corey has had with daughters Khloe, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, as well as Kourt’s baby daddy Scott Disick, 36, Kris was just thrilled that one of her children is a fan of her boyfriend. He was there to watch over Kylie and her friends and make sure they stayed safe in the audience

“Kris thought it was absolutely hilarious when she saw the video of Kylie and Corey dancing at the concert together. She thought it was so funny and it made her really happy to see her daughter getting along so well with her boyfriend,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Corey has had some issues in the past with her kids and to see him enjoying a night out and having fun made her so happy and she really couldn’t ask for anything more. Kris completely understands that Corey is not much older than Kylie, and even the same age as some of her kids, so to see them spending time together made her smile. She wants nothing more than for all of her family to get along and looks forward to them continuing to bond.”

“There is nothing more going down between Corey and Kylie than just having a good time at a concert. They are friendly with each other because they consider each other family and everything is as innocent as possible,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Corey was having a good time for sure dancing away, but he was also there to provide protection for them as well. There really isn’t much more to this than that. They all get along and they were having a fun time. Kris is not worried on what people are saying or assuming, she trusts him with all her heart.”

Another source tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Corey was only there to watch over Kylie and her friends. “Corey was not there partying with the girls, he was there keeping an eye out as a favor to Kris,” a third insider shares. “He’s part of the family so of course he still has fun, but his priority Is keeping everyone safe. He has worked security in the past so he has lots of experience. He always helps out with the family that way when they need him, he’s a very generous guy. When Kylie had her break-in he was the one that was there first to help out, he does whatever Kris needs. People are reaching to make this into something it isn’t.”