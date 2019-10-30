Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Skips Caitlyn Jenner’s Birthday While Rest Of Her Sisters Attend

Caitlyn Jenner just turned the big 7-0, and all her family was there to celebrate…except one? After getting to a ‘good place’ with Cait, Khloe Kardashian seemingly bailed on the birthday bash.

What did Caitlyn Jenner wish for when she blew out the candles on her birthday cake? Perhaps it was to have a stronger relationship with Khloe Kardashian? Though Cait and Khloe, 35, recently had a “breakthrough” and began healing the hurt feelings between them, KoKo was noticeably absent from Caitlyn’s 70th birthday party on Oct. 29. In the pictures and videos that Kim Kardashian uploaded to her Instagram Story, Caitlyn’s daughters – Kim, 39, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kylie Jenner, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 23 – were all there.

Actually, Caitlyn did let everyone know what she wanted before blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. “I wish we can all get together more often,” she said, prompting an “aww” from her family. Unfortunately, KoKo wasn’t apparently there to hear that sentiment. The feud between these two was recently brought back to the spotlight on a June episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On that episode, Caitlyn — who had a falling out with the family after her transition and because how she portrayed Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life — was invited to the family Christmas party.

“I think it’s really f*cked up,” Khloe told Kim, who extended the invitation to Caitlyn. Khloe even wanted Kim to uninvited Caitlyn, but Kris insisted that she would be fine if her former spouse attended the bash. “Just leave it alone, guys,” Kris told the Kardashian sisters. “I promise you, I’m fine. Just let it go.”

If anything, Khloe has proven time and time again that she is incredibly loyal to her family. Even when people were attacking Caitlyn over the 46-year age difference between her and her partner, Sophia Hutchins, Khloe jumped in to defend her former parent. “She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet,” she said on the Divorce Sucks podcast in May.

It was also on that podcast that she gave an update as to where she and Caitlyn stood. “When I see Caitlyn, it’s fine,” Khloé said. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle, I think for all of us, at first the transition. Not because she was transitioning, I think, from just how it was all handled. … I could only imagine how difficult that had to be to tell your children something like that. But at the time, information was withheld from us. And we had to find out through either media channels and other things, and I think our feelings were hurt. Now we’re all in a really good place. We all just want everybody to be happy with whoever they are.”

“Caitlyn and Khloe had a huge breakthrough a few months ago,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after KoKo’s appearance on Divorce Sucks. “It was very emotional for both of them, there were a lot of tears. Caitlyn knows she still has a long way to go with Khloe, there’s more healing to do, but she’s so grateful for the progress that’s been made.”