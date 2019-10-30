Kevin Hart shared an emotional video of where he’s at mentally and physically following his devastating car crash, and is urging his fans not to ‘take today for granted cuz tomorrow’s not promised.’

There’s been much speculation over how Kevin Hart, 42, has been since his horrific car accident took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. He set the record straight in a two-minute video posted to his Instagram account on Oct. 29 that included footage of his intense recovery routine, moments with his loved ones, and his new outlook on life. “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” the comedian explained, regarding the aftermath of his incident. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day it can all be over man.” Audio from news stations about his car crash then played in the background while a black and white message saying, “My world was forever changed” appeared on screen.

Grab a tissue. The footage then showed Kevin’s attempt to stand in his hospital bed after the wreck, and transitioned to him working out to his best efforts, which appeared quite painful. His voice was heard in the background of the entire clip, where he discussed the impact this situation has had on him. “After my accident, I see things differently,” he revealed. “I see things from a new perspective and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

Kevin’s gratitude for his loved ones was also beaming. “I’m thankful for my family, my friends… I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me, that have been with me, cuz you stood by me,” he exclaimed. The Night School actor was also seen talking to his doctor, who said that Kevin’s recovery would take a year. However, Kevin seemed to have an optimistic attitude about that daunting possibility.

The love for Kevin was immediate after he posted the video. “Beautifully said,” his Jumanji costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, wrote in the comments section. “Love u brotha. Onward.” He also received a ton of support from other celebs including La La Anthony, 38, and Charlamagne tha God, 41.

Kevin and two others were involved in a non-fatal accident when the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off of Los Angeles’ Mulholland Drive and through roadside wooden fencing before ending up in a ditch on Sept. 1. The road the group was driving on is known to be windy and dark. He admitted that he was shocked that “anyone walked out alive” after seeing footage from the car wreck. Kevin suffered severe back injuries in the crash, which is why his recovery is so grueling.