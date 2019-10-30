‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Disses Tamra Judge As An ‘Uneducated Stupid A***’ — She’s A ‘Hoodrat’

The drama between Kelly Dodd and the other women of ‘RHOC’ intensified during the show’s Oct. 29 episode, and Kelly had some shade to throw at Tamra and Vicki on ‘WWHL’ afterward!

Kelly Dodd appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Oct. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she didn’t hold back when discussing her co-stars, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. During the interview, Kelly called Tamra a “hoodrat,” and said she’s an “uneducated stupid a**.” The comment actually came after Tamra referred to Kelly as a hoodrat at the end of the RHOC episode.

During the episode, Tamra invited Kelly to Vicki’s birthday party because she thought the ladies’ feud was finally over. However, Kelly begged to differ, and she declined the invitation — she even said she would rather attend Vicki’s funeral than her birthday party. Since she wasn’t there to defend herself, she (naturally) became the topic of conversation at the party, as the ladies gossiped about her once again.

Meanwhile, on WWHL, Kelly defended her funeral comment. “It’s sweet!” she insisted. “I’m paying homage.” Her friend (and fellow interview guest), Brandi Glanville, also stuck up for her, adding, “She’s there at the end to pay her respects. That’s the nicest thing to do!” Of course, Kelly couldn’t hold back from throwing some shade at Vicki, too. As Andy Cohen showed footage of Vicki getting her makeup done for the birthday party, Kelly quipped, “You can’t put lipstick on a pig.” Ouch!

Kelly and Vicki have been at the center of a lot of drama on this season of RHOC. It mostly stems from the rumor Vicki started when she claimed that Kelly was involved in a ‘sex train’, which Kelly has vehemently denied. Since Tamra and Vicki have gotten so close, this has led to tension between Tamra and Kelly, who’ve fought on the show and on social media in recent months. Even though these episodes of RHOC were filmed months ago, it’s pretty clear that Kelly still has issues with her co-stars based on this brand new WWHL interview!