‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough Expecting Second Child With Husband Kyle Bosworth

Kara Keough happily announced that she and husband Kyle Bosworth are adding to their brood by having another baby, in a new blog post she posted to her website on Oct. 25.

It’s about to be a party of four for Kara Keough, 31, and hubby Kyle Bosworth, 32! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and football player, who have been married since 2014, announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second child, in a blog post titled “How Do I Say This?”, which Kara posted to her website on Oct. 25. “THE VERDICT IS IN: My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy,” she wrote. “As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full.”

Kara went on to explain that she purposely waited to have her upcoming bundle of joy and is thrilled at the timing. “I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It’s really damn cool,” she continued. “We love you like crazy already, baby. April 2nd, 2020 can’t come soon enough.”

In addition to writing more sweet sentiments, including how the baby-to-be’s older sister, Decker Kate, 3, is already excited to meet her sibling, Kara included some adorable pregnancy announcement photos to her post. They show Kara, Kyle, and Decker all posing together with a baby shirt that reads, “BEBE TIGRE” across the front of it. In one pic, a smiling Decker can be seen holding the baby shirt while wearing her own “Sister” shirt as her parents kneel behind her and kiss while holding two lollipops.

We’re sending a big Congratulations to Kara, Kyle, and Decker as they await the arrival of their new addition!