Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae announced they were expecting their first child in April 2019! The couple tied the knot last fall.



Kane Brown, 26, is a dad! The country star welcomed his first child with wife Katelyn Jae, 27, and shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, Oct. 30! “KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” he captioned a sweet photo of the family. Kane can be seen kissing Katelyn on the head as he cradles his daughter, who’s sporting an adorable pink knit hat. Kane and Katelyn announced they were expecting a baby via Instagram on April 15, writing “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. I’M GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” over an image from an ultrasound.

The couple previously confirmed the name Kingsley Rose at a shower hosted by friends Jason and Brittany Aldean, and Katelyn could be seen holding a balloon with ‘Kingsley’ written across it in a photo! The pregnancy news came shortly after the couple tied the knot in an intimate Franklin, TN ceremony in Oct. 2018. Congratulations to the happy couple!