Melissa Gorga Reveals Joe Giudice Is FaceTiming With His 4 Daughters ‘Every Second’ After ICE Release

Joe Giudice has been reunited with his four daughters thanks to Facetime. Melissa Gorga reveals he’s been chatting with them constantly since leaving ICE custody.

It may not be the in-person hugs and kisses that Joe Giudice and his four daughters with wife Teresa, 47, might have hoped for. But now that he’s free from ICE custody and living in his native Italy while he awaits his deportation appeal, he’s able to Facetime with his girls. His sister-in-law Melissa Gorga revealed told Extra on Oct. 29 that, “They are so happy ’cause they are FaceTiming him every second.” Eldest daughter Gia, 18, even shared an Instagram story pic of one of their sessions before he flew to Italy.

As for his wild post-release interview with Teresa that aired on Bravo on Oct. 27, Melissa admits, “I know that interview was a crazy one. She’s doing good…everyone’s good.” She adds that Joe is “good, he’s so happy he is out…He is free from that horrible place…=ICE was rough,” but that “it was very bittersweet” for him, since he’s an ocean away from his family and might not be able to return to the United States.

In the interview with Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen, Teresa fought off cheating accusations from her husband. When asked if he believed his wife had been faithful to him during his 41 months in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, Joe responded “no, I don’t think so.” Teresa had been photographed holding hands with a younger male “friend” in Feb. of 2019 while her husband was locked up, but she denied Joe’s accusations.

Joe didn’t seem too optimistic that he and Teresa would stay together, as he gave advice for any future man who wants to date the Bravo star. “I tell her, she’s got to get someone with a lot of money to take care of those things,” he said while also seemingly suggesting he’d be okay with it. “She needs to not date these young guys who have no money. She has four kids, her way of living isn’t cheap. She’s high maintenance.” Andy pointed out that Teresa “makes a good paycheck” on RHONJ. Joe went on to add that “at the end of the day, she still needs more. It’s just the way it goes. I’ve supported her for a long time,” he explained.