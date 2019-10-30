Jenna Dewan Says She’s ‘The Luckiest Girl In The World’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute For BF Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is head over heel crazy about boyfriend Steve Kazee. The pregnant actress gushed about how she’s the ‘luckiest girl in the world’ to be loved by him as a birthday tribute.



Jenna Dewan has never been happier. She and boyfriend of one year Steve Kazee, 44, are expecting their first child together and she’s wildly in love. The Resident star took to her Instagram on Oct. 30 and wished the man of her dreams a happy birthday with a romantic message and a series of photos. “The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️ Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry), “she wrote.

The “last shot” she was referring to is one of the hunky Tony Award winner flexing his arm muscle in a black shirt while looking seductively at the camera. Jenna probably took it for her own personal enjoyment but wanted to show off how handsome her man is, in addition to being “gentle” and “caring.”

The initial photo shows the couple embraced in a romantic kiss, while the next pic is a selfie of the pair lying down in bed and Jenna’s smile shows how incredibly happy she is. She shared another selfie of the couple cuddled up outdoors on a lounger surrounded by green grass and the next pic shows how Steve is perfectly fine carrying her six-year-old daughter Everly‘s pink, furry unicorn purse while at a farmer’s market.

Steve sure has Jenna’s pals’ stamp of approval. Jenna’s close friend, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui wrote in the comments, “Happiest birthday @stevekazee. thank you for being so wonderful to my bestie in every way.. wishing you the best this year and always! Love you!!!! 💘💘💘” while friend Rumer Willis added “Happy Birthday @stevekazee. Hope this year is gonna be the best yet.”

Jenna recently recalled how the two started dating following her April of 2018 split from Channing Tatum, 39. “He was on a show on Broadway like 7 years ago and I went to see the show with my mom…We got to meet him and we were like, ‘Oh my god, you’re amazing.’ And, it just stuck with me. Years later, of course, I’m single and he reached out to me and he’s like ‘I never forgot meeting you’ and yeah, it was a really cool moment. Like I say all the time, the universe works in very mysterious ways.” Aww, Steve and Jenna were so meant to be!