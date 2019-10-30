In a new clip of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke finally reveals the truth about THAT infamous Starbucks cup.

Even if you’re not a Game of Thrones fan, it’s safe to say you’ve probably heard about the scene from the hit HBO series in which a Starbucks coffee cup was left on a table in plain sight. And now, Emilia Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the screen adaptation of the popular book series, is finally setting the record straight about the now-iconic flub. In a clip for an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy airs a short bit showing co-star Sophie Turner blaming her for the mishap.

Emilia tells Jimmy, “Okay, so here’s the truth. We had like, a party before the Emmys recently. And Conleth (Hill), who plays (Lord) Varys, who is sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something, I’ve got to tell you something, love.’”

The audience waited with bated breath as Emilia continued to tell the story. An audible gasp could be heard from the crowd after Emilia tells them Conleth then said, “The coffee cup was mine!” To his disbelief, Jimmy Fallon asks, “He admitted it?!” Emilia then responds with, “It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so! He’s like, ‘I think it was, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed, you know, the heat was very much on you.’ And I was like, ‘WHAT! What?!’”

Recently, Emilia reunited with her Game of Thrones co-stars Jason Momoa and Kit Harrington for her birthday. “Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo,” she joked in the caption of the cute picture posted on her Instagram account.