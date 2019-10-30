Donald Trump Trolled For Putting Chocolate Bar On Child’s Head Instead Of In Halloween Basket

Donald Trump made a memorable mistake during a White House trick-or-treat photo session that left social media in complete stitches.

President Donald Trump, 73, should get a crash course on how to properly hand out Halloween candy. Donnie was mercilessly mocked after he put a chocolate bar on top of a child dressed as a Minion, as opposed to placing it in their basket, on Oct. 29. His wife, Melania Trump, 49, only made matters worse when she copied her husband and placed another piece of candy on top of the presumably confused kid. The delicious snacks, obviously, fell from each side of the costume’s head before someone came to the kid’s rescue and picked it up for them. The presidential couple didn’t seem phased by the awkwardness they created and continued to give other children candy in a proper manner in front of a Halloween-decorated area of the White House.

Social media, however, took hold of the situation by trolling the former Celebrity Apprentice star and his wife in their own unique way. “He was being awkwardly, playfully cruel,” one Twitter user claimed. “They didn’t bother giving him candy in the bag nor pick it up for him, they just laughed like bullies.” Another pondered if this was the first time they’ve done this sort of thing. “They literally don’t know how to give out candy to Trick or Treaters,” one tweeted. “Is it possible they’ve never done this?”

Others took note of the true star that emerged in the short yet hilarious footage. “The Princess got 3 candies,” one tweeted about the lucky girl who got the most goodies. “She came through the line TWICE plus she got the one that landed in her bag!”

Donald Trump really just stuck candy on top of this kid’s head and left it there and I cannot stop laughing pic.twitter.com/EJ2pUiMRqi — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) October 29, 2019

Another social media user wondered why the Minion didn’t have a better strategy when dealing with the candy madness. “Little dude should have stuck around to make sure it got into his bag on the 2nd round, since he obviously couldn’t bend over to pick up what fell off his head,” they tweeted.

Trump getting criticized is nothing new. He’s been slammed by celebrities like Cardi B, 27, Meryl Streep, 70, and was even massively booed while attending Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros on Oct. 27.