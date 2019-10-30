‘Daybreak’s Alyvia Alyn On Finale Twist, Stepping Out Her ‘Comfort Zone’ With Angelica & More

‘Daybreak’s breakout star is undoubtedly Alyvia Alyn Lind. The 12-year-old actress steals every single scene as Angelica. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Alyvia about Angelica’s evolution, her thoughts on Sam Dean, and so much more.

Alyvia Alyn Lind is the sassy princess of Daybreak. From the moment Angelica Green is introduced, she’s instantly iconic. She may be pint-sized but she packs a punch. Over the course of the season, Angelica proves to be more than just a foul-mouthed queenpin. She’s still a young girl searching for love and acceptance.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Alyvia about embracing every aspect of Angelica and peeling back layers on the character throughout season 1. She revealed how her parents reacted to the role and what it was like having big sister Natalie Alyn Lind on set. Alyvia also opened up about Angelica’s relationship with Ms. Crumble and how that evolved into a sweet mother-daughter-esque dynamic. Plus, what does she think of Sam Dean? Alyvia thinks things could get very complicated for Angelica in a potential second season.

So first and foremost, what stood out about Angelica that made you want to dive into this world and into this character?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: Angelica is such a unique character and you never really see roles like this for my age category. When I first read the script and when I first read the first episode and got the audition, I was like, “Oh my God, I need this role.” I wanted to play Angelica so badly and I usually only call my agents occasionally like on their birthdays and stuff and this was the first time that I actually called them to say, “Oh my God, you pull any strings you have. This is the most amazing role I’ve ever seen. I need this.” It was such an amazing experience to get to film this series and get to play Angelica because she is truly just such an amazing character to get to create and play.

Angelica is not your average kid. She’s extremely foul-mouthed. How did your parents react when you brought this script home?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: My entire family’s in the business. Both my sisters are actors. My mom’s an actress. My dad’s a producer. We’re all in this business. They really understood it because both my sisters have also had crazy roles. It’s so much fun to play a character who allows you to step out of your comfort zone and allows you to do things you can never do in your real life. It was just such an amazing experience, and sure was a little surprising what I did. They loved it and they thought it was super hilarious.

One of the best aspects of your character is Angelica’s friendship with Ms. Crumble. What was that like for you to really explore that with Krysta Rodriguez and really see that evolution from the beginning to the very end of the season?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: When you first meet Angelica and the witch, it’s more of just this science experiment that Angelica’s taking on. She’s kind of making the witch her science experiment in the apocalypse. Throughout the season, you kind of see more of a relationship and kind of like a mother-daughter relationship develop. I think it’s really sweet because the witch is taking care of Angelica and being that mother figure, but Angelica doesn’t realize that she is also really taking care of the witch and the roles switch on and off. I love that they kind of gave Angelica that mother figure in the apocalypse

Angelica and Wesley are quite the duo. What was that like working with Austin Crute?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: First of all, Austin is my best friend in this entire world. I love him so much. From day one we both really clicked. It was so much fun working together with Austin and, honestly, all the cast because we’re all so different. We’re all different ages and everything. But we all just clicked together so well. I think the Wesley and Angelica relationship is so important to the story because it’s these completely two different people that just worked together so well. Even when you add Josh in the mix, he’s a completely different person, but it still just clicks and it works. It was so much fun filming with everybody because, even though we were filming every single day, we would hang out every single weekend. We never ever got sick of each other or anything.

At the very end, we see Sam Dean take over as queen. How do you think Angelica is going to feel about that?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: Honestly, I think Angelica is going to be very torn because I feel like Angelica will definitely feel like it’s a very feminist group that Sam is leading at the end. Sam and Mona Lisa are both standing together as bad-ass feminists, ready to take over the apocalypse. I think, in a way, Angelica could be like, yes, yes, yes. But she also wants to stick up for her friends at the same time. I think she’s going to definitely be very torn, but I think that in the end she will stick by her friends. She found people that really were there for her in the apocalypse. Angelica is very, very loyal. I’m really excited to see how that takes a turn in a potential season 2.

Do you think Sam Dean ultimately makes the best leader?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: Sam would make a pretty great leader because in the pre-apocalypse she is this crazy influencer who got millions and millions of views on this video that she made. As Angelica says in the show, everybody loves Sam. I think that she would make some good decisions. I think she would end up being a pretty good leader.

We did get a lot of backstory on Angelica and she was such a rock star in the present day. Is there anything that you would want to see explored in a potential season 2 with her?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: I would want to maybe explore her relationship with her parents a little bit more and meet her parents in the pre-apocalypse and understand a little bit more why they kind of excluded her and didn’t really pay attention to her. Hopefully, Angelica’s mom is safe and okay in the apocalypse. But if she does turn into a ghoulie, I would love to see that relationship and see how hard that would be for Angelica to know that her mom is out there as a ghoulie and see the lengths that she has to go to either try and save her or try to let go of her.

Your sister, Natalie Alyn Lind made an appearance in season 1. What was that like having her on set and be a part of this, even in a small capacity, with you?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: It was so much fun and all of the cast welcomed her. She had already come to visit us so much. She actually came to set one day because she took me to set one day because my mom couldn’t go with me. When she was there, Jeff [Fierson] came up to talk to us for like 10 minutes. Two days later, when I was on set with my mom, he came to my mom and he asked what Natalie was doing next week. He said they wanted her to play Mavis. It was so much fun getting to welcome her into our little apocalypse world. I’m really hoping that they do bring her back for season 2 and get to explore Mavis and Eli’s relationship a little bit more.

This cast is full of so many young up and comers. As a young actress yourself, what did it mean to you to work alongside and collaborate with all of these people?

Alyvia Alyn Lind: It was such an amazing experience. We are a young group who worked together so well. We had so much fun while filming. This was also my first leading role in a TV show, too. It was such a fun experience to get to work with such amazing and talented people.