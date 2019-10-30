Ciara & Russell Wilson Transform Into Beyoncé & Jay-Z For Epic Couples’ Halloween Costume

Ciara and Russell Wilson totally nailed their Halloween costumes, dressing up as Beyonce and Jay-Z and even recreating portions of the music video for their collaboration ‘Apes**t.’

This couple’s coordinated costume might have just won Halloween. Ciara, 34, and her husband, Russell Wilson, 30, went all out with their Beyoncé, 38, and Jay-Z, 49, costumes and even paid tribute to the musical duo’s collaboration “Apes**t” in the process! With the hit song playing in the background, the “1, 2 Step” songstress and her Seattle Seahawks player husband stood in front of a portrait of President Barack Obama, 58, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55. Ciara is decked out in a pink suit with her hair flowing with curls, exactly like Beyoncé’s in the incredible music video. Russell, standing right next to his wife, donned a turquoise suit reminiscent of Jay-Z’s in the video, while accessorizing with a medallion.

But it wasn’t just their looks that were on point. Ciara even started to lip sync perfectly to the song, rapping along to Beyoncé’s portion of the hit. At some points, she even broke out some of the dance moves Beyoncé did in the video. In other moments, the couple simply gazed at one another, as the camera panned around the details of the portrait’s frame and the ceiling’s tile pattern. Though the post was totally epic, even Ciara and Russell couldn’t believe what they had pulled off, bursting with laughter by the end of the video, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. “From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!%,” Ciara captioned the video, adding the hashtag “Happy Halloween” at the end.

Ciara and Russell totally outdid themselves this Halloween, but they weren’t the only ones in their family with an amazing costume. Ciara’s son, Future Jr., 5, and daughter, Sienna, 2, channeled two other iconic artists for their Halloween costumes. In an Instagram post from Oct. 29, Ciara shared a video of her son and daughter dressed as Janet Jackson and the late Michael Jackson for all of her fans and followers to see! The five-year-old and two-year-old totally rocked their looks, with Sienna sporting a long pink dress with matching feather boa and Future Jr. donning a white and pink suit with coordinating white dress shoes. Future Jr. even busted out a few of his dance moves while grooving along to The Jackson 5‘s hit 1970 song, “ABC.”

A slew of celebrity couples and families have really been going all out for Halloween. But Ciara and Russell really went above and beyond. Not only did they coordinate their look, but they also paid tribute to the epic music video their costumes were based on and somehow a former President and First Lady! Now, that’s an iconic Halloween costume and clip we can totally get behind. We can’t wait to see what they do next year!