Chelsea Houska took to her Instagram story on Oct. 27 to share a mirror selfie that showed her looking amazing while modeling a red jumpsuit.

Chelsea Houska, 28, was a true beauty in red during the eventful Teen Mom 2 reunion weekend! The reality star shared a photo of herself modeling a bright red jumpsuit while standing in a mirror to her Instagram story on Oct. 27, and she looked truly breathtaking in the fashion choice. The jumpsuit was sleeveless and with a low neckline and she kept her long reddish wavy locks down with the look.

Although Chelsea didn’t specify where she was wearing the stylish outfit, the mom-of-three was reportedly filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion with her other castmates over the Oct. 26 and 27 weekend so she was most likely figuring out what to wear for the highly anticipated event. In addition to her red jumpsuit, she shared a pic of herself in a black jumpsuit with the caption “Jumpsuit #2 of the day”.

Chelsea’s latest pretty snapshots come after she was seen talking about her anxiety on the Oct. 15 episode to Teen Mom 2. The businesswoman was talking about launching a new diaper bag with Itzy Ritzy in the series, and revealed that although the first two bags she sold did well, this latest one she designed by herself and she’s “nervous” about the outcome.

“I know it’s going to be fine. I know that,” she said about the bag launch in the episode. “I tell myself that, but still, something in [my head] is making me whoo-hoo. I just have been so anxious, I can’t even leave the house. First of all, I don’t do well with large groups of people. And then, I feel like I’ve been getting out of my comfort zone a lot lately, doing things, and going a lot of places. Usually, I just like to be a straight up hermit, and I just feel like that’s why my anxiety’s been just cray cray. My biggest fear is that I get there and I have a panic attack, and then nothing sells, and it’s just a flop.”

Although Chelsea has anxieties, she’s been doing pretty well for herself ever since appearing on MTV’s reality series and we look forward to seeing the Teen Mom 2 reunion and her fashion choice! Despite having three kids, Chelsea has kept an incredible figure that inspires many of her fans and we always enjoy witnessing her confidence and style.