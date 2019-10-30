‘BIP’ Fans Convinced Demi & Kristian Split After Shady Instagram Comment

Have ‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty ended their engagement? Fans think so after Kristian’s sister called Demi ‘desperate’ in since deleted comment on Instagram. And it’s not the craziest assumption…

Bachelor Nation is worried one of their favorite couples has split — Demi Burnett, 24, and Kristian Haggerty, 27, who famously got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise finale in September. The breakup rumors picked up speed after Kristian’s sister, Caitlin left a shady comment under a bikini photo Demi posted to Instagram on October 29, writing, “Not desperate at all…” The comment has since been deleted.

Nonetheless, the eagle-eyed fans of Bachelor Nation made sure to grab screenshots of the cryptic comment. As a result, questions about Demi and Kristian’s relationship started to pop up online. Take a look below.

“PLEASE PLEASE TELL ME DEMI AND KRISTIAN DIDN’T BREAK UP??????”, one concerned fan tweeted about the rumors. Another fan even lost their appetite over the news. “Not at me being so emotionally invested with Demi and Kristian that I haven’t been able to eat today because my heart is like empty,” the ill fan wrote on Twitter. Then, there was the fan who rushed to the couple’s defense. “IF you are a TRUE fan of Kristian and Demi, then LEAVE THEM ALONE!”, the kind fan tweeted. “They are working things the way it works for them SO just be HAPPY for them.I think they are still together and only show us what they want us to see.”

“Sorry dad…… #thirsttrap,” she captioned the post,” Demi captioned the bikini photo. (Photo credit: Demi Burnett/Instagram)

so you’re telling me that kristian had a halloween party at her house with multiple people from BIP and instead of going and being with her fiancé (who she hasn’t seen in almost a month) demi decided to go to d*mi l*vato’s party instead? chile…. pic.twitter.com/xcikACJ9Ni — ♪ (@tlbgk) October 27, 2019

Adding fuel to the breakup rumors, fans online are claiming the pair went to separate Halloween parties this week. In the above tweet, one in-the-know fan expressed frustration in a tweet that claimed Demi attended a party where her new friend, Demi Lovato was present. However, it’s unclear if that is fact.

Meanwhile, Kristian attended Bachelor alum Tracy Shapoff’s birthday party at TAO Los Angeles on Friday, October 25, without Demi. The couple’s co-stars Kirpa Sudick and Catherine Agro were also in attendance.

Demi and Kristian were already the subject of split rumors even before Caitlin’s comment. Fans voiced their speculation when they noticed the pair have not posted any photos together since September 19 — two days after Demi proposed on the Paradise finale episode. Amidst the recent concern, one fan even tweeted, “This Kristian and Demi drought though,” about the lack of social media interaction between the two.

At the season 6 BIP reunion show, Demi and Kristian confirmed at the time, that they were still happily together following Paradise. The newly engaged couple — who were gifted a Bali honeymoon by Ellen DeGeneres during Demi’s September 20 appearance on the talk show — even updated fans, revealing that Demi moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Kristian.