Bethenny Frankel ‘Hoping’ To Do Another Reality Show After Quitting ‘RHONY’

Bethenny announced she wasn’t returning to ‘RHONY’ on Aug. 21 and had plans to produce other television projects around female entrepreneurs.

Bethenny Frankel, 48, could be returning to reality television. “Bethenny is hoping to do a reality show as a part of her own TV deal she has but she wants to do it in her own words and on her terms about her life and business,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Bethenny shocked fans with her announcement she was departing Real Housewives of New York after appearing for 11 seasons. The native New Yorker was an OG housewife — meaning she was there from day one — and also appeared in her own spin off Bethenny Ever After.

“She felt like Housewives was turning into something she didn’t enjoy anymore but she liked reality and knows fans are still curious what she’ll be up to and loves to show off what she’s doing,” the source continues. “Bethenny is very open, real and authentic and wants her story to be told but in the right way. Leaving RHONY had nothing to do with not wanting to do reality anymore, she just felt like it had run its course for her personally in that kind of a dynamic. She would love to continue telling her story.” Bethenny later confirmed that her decision to leave had nothing to do with money, but more about what she wanted to do next. Fans did, however, interpret a recent tweet of hers as a beacon of hope that she could return!

Bethenny recently addressed her post-Housewives plans at Yahoo! Finance’s All Market Summit on Thursday, Oct. 10, announcing she had landed a television development deal with MGM and legendary producer Mark Burnett. “Most of the shows are around women, business, some are around food. But mostly entrepreneurs and women,” Bethenny teased, also confirming that she’s sold two shows and met with several streaming networks.

Bethenny’s entrepreneurial lifestyle fits in well with the type of television she’s describing given her success with the Skinnygirl Margarita brand and advocacy work with the charity bstrong. The reality star even got her television start on Martha Stewart‘s version of The Apprentice back in 2005 — but there’s no word yet if one of her projects will bring her back in front of the camera.