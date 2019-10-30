Recap
Hollywood Life

‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Vows To ‘Live In The Now’ As Her Cancer Worsens

beth chapman
Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Editor

Despite her cancer worsening, Beth Chapman maintains a positive and optimistic attitude on the Oct. 30 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted.’ Sadly, at the time, she didn’t know her days were numbered.

The Oct. 30 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted was filmed back in June, just days before Beth Chapman sadly succumbed to her stage IV throat cancer. However, she still joins her husband, Dog The Bounty Hunter, and the rest of the crew on an intense hunt in Colorado. It’s one of the longest hunts in Dog’s career, but finally, they catch their suspect and bring him in alive. At the end of the episode, the group unites for a family meal, and Beth makes it clear that she’s still keeping a positive attitude, despite her worsening illness.

“We love coming out here and catching bad guys, but really, we just love being together,” Beth says. “Bottom line. We get to all travel together with our families. We eat together, we play together, we travel together. You have to have those moments when you’re just living in the now.” Dog is also staying positive about Beth’s condition — especially since he notices how much CBD seems to be helping her (Dog was extremely vocal about how he didn’t want Beth to be on chemotherapy anymore, and earlier this season, she agreed to stop the treatments and take CBD instead).

“I notice that Beth can eat a little bit, she can breathe a little more. I see that this is working,” Dog exclaims. “I saw the chemo almost kill her. But she gets feeling bad and it’s like…maybe I shoul go back to chemo. But I finally understand — some days there’s good days and some days there’s bad days. I see the CBD oil working on her.”

He also explains why he refuses to talk about the possibility that Beth could be gone someday. “With Beth, what I’ve noticed, is that she’s fighting a terminal disease, and I think she did a fantastic job in the field,” Dog says. “The more that we don’t talk about it, the more that we talk about something good, it seems like the better she feels. Her mind is away from the cancer. So I’m very proud. I’m not going to think about Beth never being there, because she’ll always be there. I’m not going to talk about ‘what if’ with Beth.”

Beth sadly died on June 26 after being rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma. Her final days will continue to play out on the finale of Dog’s Most Wanted, which airs on Nov. 6 at 9:00 p.m. on WGN.