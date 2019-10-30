‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Vows To ‘Live In The Now’ As Her Cancer Worsens

Despite her cancer worsening, Beth Chapman maintains a positive and optimistic attitude on the Oct. 30 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted.’ Sadly, at the time, she didn’t know her days were numbered.

The Oct. 30 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted was filmed back in June, just days before Beth Chapman sadly succumbed to her stage IV throat cancer. However, she still joins her husband, Dog The Bounty Hunter, and the rest of the crew on an intense hunt in Colorado. It’s one of the longest hunts in Dog’s career, but finally, they catch their suspect and bring him in alive. At the end of the episode, the group unites for a family meal, and Beth makes it clear that she’s still keeping a positive attitude, despite her worsening illness.

“We love coming out here and catching bad guys, but really, we just love being together,” Beth says. “Bottom line. We get to all travel together with our families. We eat together, we play together, we travel together. You have to have those moments when you’re just living in the now.” Dog is also staying positive about Beth’s condition — especially since he notices how much CBD seems to be helping her (Dog was extremely vocal about how he didn’t want Beth to be on chemotherapy anymore, and earlier this season, she agreed to stop the treatments and take CBD instead).

“I notice that Beth can eat a little bit, she can breathe a little more. I see that this is working,” Dog exclaims. “I saw the chemo almost kill her. But she gets feeling bad and it’s like…maybe I shoul go back to chemo. But I finally understand — some days there’s good days and some days there’s bad days. I see the CBD oil working on her.”

He also explains why he refuses to talk about the possibility that Beth could be gone someday. “With Beth, what I’ve noticed, is that she’s fighting a terminal disease, and I think she did a fantastic job in the field,” Dog says. “The more that we don’t talk about it, the more that we talk about something good, it seems like the better she feels. Her mind is away from the cancer. So I’m very proud. I’m not going to think about Beth never being there, because she’ll always be there. I’m not going to talk about ‘what if’ with Beth.”

Beth sadly died on June 26 after being rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma. Her final days will continue to play out on the finale of Dog’s Most Wanted, which airs on Nov. 6 at 9:00 p.m. on WGN.