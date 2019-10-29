‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Major Brawl Nearly Breaks Out With Cast Of ‘Young & Pregnant’

Security was reportedly forced to break up the drama at the taping of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion — twice — according to a new report! The beef reportedly started between former co-stars Ashley Jones and Jade Cline.

This cross-over episode ruffled more than a few feathers, apparently. The cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant was invited to the reunion taping for Teen Mom 2 in New York City over the weekend, which led to a “near-brawl,” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported on Oct. 29. The drama reportedly began when Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones tried to “start some drama” with her former co-star, Teen Mom 2 newbie Jade Cline, and later tried to stir the pot with her fellow castmates, according to The Ashley. HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment.

Now, let’s break down what exactly happened at the reunion, per The Ashley’s report. The Young and Pregnant cast answered how they felt about their past castmate, Jade, making the jump from their show to Teen Mom 2 — “everyone said they were happy for her, with the exception of Ashley, who declined to comment,” the outlet reported. Pressed further by Dr. Drew, Ashley claimed that she — not Jade — was the first one offered a spot on Teen Mom 2, an invitation she allegedly declined. Tensions took a new level when “Ashley started verbally attacking Jade and her family,” the outlet’s source added!

That led another Young and Pregnant star, Kayla Sessler, to act as a mediator by “telling Ashley to basically let it go,” and “Ashley got the impression that Kayla was picking sides,” The Ashley’s source continued. Going against Kayla’s intentions, Ashley rose from her seat to confront Jade and allegedly slammed her mom as a “crack whore” — by then, Jade was escorted off the stage, according to the source. Ashley was also reportedly removed from the stage, but not without first making “comments about spitting in Kayla’s face and screaming something about Kayla’s ‘f**king kids’ while exiting,” the source claimed.

Ashley later returned to the stage, but the drama still continued. She allegedly “made a threatening comment directed at Kayla,” but later apologized for “saying she’d spit in Kayla’s face,” according to The Ashley’s source. But Ashley wouldn’t backtrack on her alleged comment about Kayla’s kids, and “after realizing how much this got under Kayla’s skin, Ashley allegedly kept going until Kayla took her shoes off and stood up,” the source further claimed. For a second time in a row, security intervention was necessary, the insider added!

In addition to Ashley’s reported beef with Jade and Kayla, she “also called Brianna Jaramillo fake and accused Jade of saying that Brianna was dating half-female half-male,” the source alleged to The Ashley. Brianna was dating a transgender male, Milo (formerly known as Danae) on the show. Furthermore, Ashley reportedly threatened to slap someone in the audience!

Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2019

While this is all just based on what sources told The Ashley, which have yet to be verified by HollywoodLife, more than one Teen Mom star has aired her grievances about the reunion on social media. “Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted on Oct. 27. Meanwhile, The Ashley shared a screengrab of Ashley’s Instagram Story which read, “B**tches wanna be hard at the reunion 😅 I will beat you the f**k up . Period . You know my hotel number .” She added in another post, “I hate that I’m always the bad guy.”

Kayla took to her Instagram Story as well to tell her side of the story. “Ashley and I did NOT get into it over Jade. I was upset with Ashley because she brought up my kids. I feel like that was taking it too far. Before yesterday, Ashley and I had no problems,” Kayla wrote in one message — you can read the rest above. USA Today’s Champion Daily also released its own report on this reunion drama on Oct. 28.